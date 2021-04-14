Some of our favorite smart speakers and smart devices use the power of the Google Assistant to make our lives more entertaining and generally easier. Having the Assistant recognize you and know what information that you want (even in advance) is powerful, but there are times when you might not want such a personal connection to your devices. Perhaps you want to ask a query that you don't want to resurface later in your search results, or maybe you're having a (post-pandemic) party and know that a bunch of people may be interacting with your device. For those times, there is Guest Mode for Google Assistant, and we'll show you how easy it is to enable on your smart speakers.

How to use guest mode on a Google Assistant speaker

At a reasonable distance from your Google Assistant speaker, say "hey Google, enter Guest Mode." When you are ready to exit Guest Mode, simply say, "hey Google, exit Guest Mode."

That's all there is to it! There are no toggles that you have to tap or manage in the device's settings or the Google Home app. Just use your voice! Once activated, you'll hear a chime notification, and you'll see a little generic person profile icon in the top right corner. After you turn it off, you should see your avatar again in that spot. Guest Mode will stay on until you turn it off.

Google has a host of privacy controls for its Assistant devices, but even while in Guest Mode, you can ask Google to "forget what I just said." If you haven't already, or if you're a new smart speaker owner, you may also want to set up Google Assistant Voice Match, so that your Google Assistant recognizes you for who you are, and begins to personalize your contextual information and search results.

