Google Play is not only the largest app store in the world but also a music subscription service, a bookstore, and a video store. Google Play gift cards make an excellent gift (hence the name), but that's not the limit of their use. Since Google restricts underage user accounts from Google Wallet, Google Play gift cards might be the only way for your munchkins to purchase content. Here's where to find them and how to use them.
Google Play gift cards are available in brick and mortar stores in a plethora of countries. Here in the United States, they are available at Target, Walmart, Walgreens, CVS, GameStop, and a host of others you can find right here. Google Play gift cards start at $10 and are available in amounts up to $100.
How to use a Google Play gift card
Once you have a gift card, you have to get that code hiding under the silver foil into your account. Here's how:
- Open Google Play on your phone or computer.
- Tap or click the three-line menu button in the top left corner of the screen.
Tap Redeem.
- Input the 16-digit code found under the SCRATCH TO REVEAL CODE strip on the back of your gift card.
- Tap Redeem.
Tap Confirm .
Once you accept that this is indeed the intended account, the card's amount is added to your balance as Google Play credit. As a small reminder, Google Play gift cards cannot be used towards physical items like devices and accessories in the Google Store; they are only available for digital purchases of digital goods in the Google Play Store.
While we wish that you could send Google Play gift cards through an email, which Google Play removed recently and which other major online stores like iTunes and Amazon have allowed practically since their inception, anything that lets us avoid directly putting our credit card into our kids' IAP-riddled accounts is welcomed.
Questions?
Let us know in the comments below.
Reader comments
How to use a Google Play gift card
Maybe I'm doing it wrong, but I redeemed a gift and spent most, but have some change left, and I can't use it. If I try to choose it, Google says insufficient balance...
Posted via the Android Central App
Yes, I had this same problem yesterday. I have a certain amount left (site won't let me mention the amount!) but the item I want to buy costs slightly more, so I cannot use the gift card balance to pay part of it and credit card for the rest, like I can do on Amazon. I guess Google has to be different, but it's not very satisfactory, as they seem to think it is OK to keep part of the gift card that was given to me for Christmas. Pretty shameful of them.
Yeah, Google doesn't allow payment splitting. Neither does iTunes (from what I remember of iTunes, anyway). they do allow payment splitting on Google Wallet when you're using tap-and-pay. If you use Google Opinion Rewards, you can built those cents up into a usable amount through surveys. That's how i pay for a few apps and episodes.
iTunes does as I have used it that way before. It is only Google that doesn't, and this is not clear to people when they buy the gift cards. I have told people not to buy Google gift cards in future as it is a stupid and unfair rule.
Hopefully it's something that changes soon
Posted via the AC app on my Nexus 5
Yeah, no splitting of payments isn't fun, but I agree with Ara that between Opinion Rewards, and the occasional adding of credit, it isn't as bad as it could be.
Posted via the Android Central App
Opinion rewards is the best app invented.
Posted via the Android Central App
I went through 4 debit cards not knowing why it kept getting stolen. The last time I had used my debit card to buy an energy drink and an app on google play. That gives it a 50/50 chance my cards were stolen through google play. I like gift cards because worst case scenario I'll only ever be out $20 or so, not $1000.
Great tutorial. Thanks for this post about google play gift card
_______________________________________________
http://googleplaygiftcardgenerator.net/
I prefer itunes but I must admit that google play has a great variety of things. FOr giftcards I always use itunes-giftcards.com though, they have excellent customer service and they deliver the code straight to your email, not something you can find from google or a gift card generator.
You can get 60% of the Google Play money back to your paypal account as cash using this app: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.app.redeemcredit