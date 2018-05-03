In terms of specs, the Razer Phone is one of the most powerful Android phones you can buy. With a top-of-the-line Snapdragon 835 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a massive 4,000mAh battery, Razer basically went overkill on its first smartphone in its attempt to develop an outstanding experience for mobile gaming. But as we all know, solid hardware doesn't mean much unless there's adequate software to take advantage of it all. Razer seemed to follow Samsung's lead by including Game Booster settings. While it doesn't include everything that makes Samsung's Game Tools so great, such as screen recording options and quick-settings options during gameplay, it does let you significantly tweak your phone's performance while playing games in ways that you've rarely been able to do on a stock Android phone. Razer Phone specs: Top-end everything Performance or Battery: What's your top priority? The main purpose of Game Booster is to get the most out of your phone — whether that means prioritizing high-end graphics and frame rates or stretching that battery life as far as it will go.

Rather than navigating through separate display and battery menus, Razer's Game Booster The overview controls let you toggle between Power Save mode and Performance mode, with an option to turn on Do Not Disturb mode whenever you're playing a game so you're never distracted by notifications when you're gaming "in the zone". Power Save mode focuses on conserving battery life by scaling back the CPU usage, resolution, and FPS rate so you can game for hours at 720p at 40 FPS when you're playing casual puzzle games. Performance mode maxes out the settings for an optimal gaming experience when you're playing a frantic that supports the Razer Phone's best feature and want everything at 100%. Customize on an app-by-app basis But not every game needs Performance mode, which is why you'll eventually slide over to Custom mode once you've compared the difference between Power Save and Performance.