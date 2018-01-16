Audio is an integral part of enjoying Google Daydream, make sure you get the best experience possible.

Being able to clearly hear what is going on around you when you are enjoying yourself in VR is key to really fall into the experience. So it's pretty common to want to invest in an awesome pair of Bluetooth headphones so that you don't have to worry about wires getting in your way while you are playing. Unfortunately, Bluetooth headphones don't tend to work particularly well in VR. It isn't impossible, and we've got the details for you on how to get the best audio experience.

Hear everything

Hanging out in VR is all about immersion, and clearly hearing what is going on around you is a huge part of that. You need to be able to tell when something is sneaking up next to you or hear the gunfire that you need to avoid while playing a game. Unfortunately, this is where the problem with Bluetooth headphones becomes pronounced. That's because almost across the board Bluetooth headphones have problems with properly syncing up in VR.

This means that you might get mauled from your blindside, because you didn't hear a warning growl in time or that watching shows on Netflix or HBO becomes difficult since the audio and video are out of sync. That's why we actually suggest that you don't use Bluetooth headphones. For now, at least, they just don't offer the superior audio experience that you deserve while enjoying VR.

You won't be searching in the dark for a good pair of headphones though. Just take a look at our guide to The Best Headphones for Google Daydream.

What to look for

Not everybody has multiple pairs of headphones or the money to throw at a new pair after picking up Google Daydream. If you hate wired headphones or only have wireless headphones, you can still use them. Just remember that the quality of sound is not necessarily going to be on par with a pair of wired headphones. There are also a few things to look for in wireless headphones, in order to get a better experience.

Make sure that your headphones support at least Bluetooth 4.0 and aptX. This will ensure that you get the best possible connection to your phone from your wireless headphones, as well as giving you better quality sound. Additionally, make sure to aim for the lowest possible latency. Having a lower latency rate will mean that lag is eliminated as much as possible. However, even with all three of these things, you may still have issues when playing on Google Daydream. That's why we've got a handy list of the Bluetooth headphones you may want to consider.

Conclusion

While wireless headphones aren't the ideal accessory for Daydream, they can definitely still get the job done. We've picked out your best options, but finding the right pair is really a personal decision that nobody else can make for you. Do you use wireless headphones with Google Daydream? Have you found the perfect pair? Be sure to drop us a line in the comments below!