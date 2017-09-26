Just one change can save you time every single day.

Samsung didn't change a whole lot about the software experience in the Galaxy Note 8 compared to the Galaxy S8+, but it did add a couple of useful tricks. One of them is "App Pair," a feature that lets you open directly into a multi window session with two apps of your choosing, saving you multiple taps to launch a pairing that you access regularly.

Here's how to get it done and upgrade your multi window productivity in an instant.

In order to use App Pair, you'll have to enable your Edge Screen if you're not already. You can edit the panels of your Edge Screen independently of using App Pair — so long as you have the Apps Edge panel enabled, you're good.

Swipe in from the edge of your screen to reveal the Apps Edge. Tap on an empty Apps Edge space (denoted by a + sign). Tap create app pair in the top-right corner. Tap the two apps you wish to link from the list of multi window apps and tap done. Use the "switch" button to choose which app goes on the top and bottom when you launch the pair.

Note: Not all apps are available in multi window mode.

You can add, remove or rearrange any selection of single apps and App Pairs in the Apps Edge at any time — it only takes a minute. With your App Pairs set up, you may end up using multi window even more!

The only hope we have for App Pair is that it makes its way back to the Galaxy S8 and S8+ in a future software update, because this feature isn't only beneficial on the Note 8's 6.3-inch screen. It saves you taps and time on a phone of any size!