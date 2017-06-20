Nobody wants to get stuck in traffic, and Alexa can help.

Traffic is the bane of existence for anyone who's ever been late to a meeting because of gridlock. While you can use your phone, the radio, or the internet to check on traffic before heading out of the house, you can also ask Alexa. She'll let you know what your commute looks like; all you need to do is let her know where you're going.

Alexa can let you know about traffic

From within the Alexa app on your phone. you can add an address and from then, on all you need to do is ask Alexa what traffic on your commute looks like. She'll let you know the status of traffic, approximately how long it will take there, and the fastest route to get you there. Once you've got your destination address set in the Alexa app, you can check on your commute by asking "What does my commute look like?", "What is traffic like right now?", or "How is traffic?" to ensure you know what the roads look like before you even leave the house.

Since you can just ask Alexa what your commute looks like, this is a great way to save a few minutes in the morning when you're running around, trying to get out the door to start your day!

How to add a destination in the Alexa app

Open the Alexa app on your phone. Tap the menu button that looks like three horizontal lines in the upper left corner of your screen. Tap Settings. Tap Traffic. Tap add address. Type in the address of your destination and tap save changes.

