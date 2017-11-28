How do I use the alert slider on my OnePlus phone?

OnePlus has a knack for leaving the best parts of Android alone while adding small conveniences here and there, and that's not just true of its software. Ever since the OnePlus 2, a small alert slider has resided above the volume buttons on every OnePlus device, and it's easily become one of the company's most unique and useful features.

Similar to the iPhone's hardware switch, OnePlus's alert slider allows the user to quickly jump between different audio profiles. There are three positions for the slider, and each can be customized to your liking.

Why would you want to use the alert slider?

By default, the three positions from top to bottom represent the Silent, Do Not Disturb, and Ring profiles respectively, but the alert slider isn't just great for changing the behavior of your notifications.

I use the alert slider all the time (seriously, dozens of times a day) to adjust my media volume. Save for Silent, which always defaults to muting media, each audio profile remembers your most recent volume setting for media, making it incredibly easy to quickly jump from max volume to something more fitting for a quiet room.

How to configure the alert slider

It's easy to fine-tune each position of the alert slider in the settings.

Open the Settings app. Tap Alert slider. Tap one of the three audio profiles to adjust its settings.

The settings for Silent and Ring are pretty straightforward — just a couple of switches for you to toggle vibration and media volume on or off. Do Not Disturb mode has quite a few more in-depth options, however.

Configuring Do Not Disturb mode

Each option in Do Not Disturb mode establishes exceptions for the audio profile, which generally silences ringtones and vibrations from any incoming notifications. For example, sliding the Repeat callers toggle to its on position will cause the phone to override Do Not Disturb mode and ring in the event of a person calling twice within three minutes.

You can also manage favorite contacts, who will always override Do Not Disturb mode, or allow incoming calls and/or messages from anyone in your contacts list.

If calls and texts aren't your primary concern with Do Not Disturb mode, there's the option to allow notifications for reminders and events, as well, and you can even decide whether or not you want the notification light to pulse in the event of a notification (this applies to silenced notifications and allowed notifications alike).

That's it! Once you start using the alert slider throughout your day, you'll wonder why it isn't a standard feature on every Android device.

