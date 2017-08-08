Upgrading your PlayStation 4 Pro hard drive doesn't have to give you a headache.{.intro}

Your PlayStation 4 Pro is a gaming beast, capable of delivering you tons of excellent games, apps, experiences, and even VR if you've picked up a PlayStation VR. The time may come when you want to upgrade your hard drive, and when that happens, it isn't a super long and drawn-out process.

You will need some know-how, and a Phillips head screwdriver to do it, but accessing and replacing your hard drive isn't nearly so difficult as it was with earlier consoles. We've got the details you need right here!

How to back up your saved data

Turn on your PlayStation 4. Log in to your account. Plug in a USB device. Open the Settings menu. Select Application Saved Data Management. Select Saved Data in System Storage. Select Copy to USB Device Select a title. Press the x button to select the saved data you want to copy. Select copy.

How to upgrade your hard drive

Unplug your PlayStation 4, and flip it upside down. Remove the HDD bay cover. Remove the screw. Pull the HDD bracket to remove it. Remove the four screws from the HDD mounting bracket. Remove the HDD from the mounting bracket. Insert your new HDD into the mounting bracket. Replace the screws. (be careful not to over tighten them) Reinsert the HDD mounting bracket. Replace the screw. Reattach the HDD cover. Install the system software.

How to get new system software

Open system software on your computer. Download the software. Save it to a USB storage device. (it'll take up about 1GB of data) Plug that USB storage device into your PlayStation 4 system to install the software.

How to copy backed up saved data to your PlayStation 4

Connect the USB storage device that contains your saved data. Open Settings. Open Application Saved Data Management. Select Saved Data on USB device. Select Copy to System Storage. Select a title. Press the X button to select the data you want to copy to your console. Select Copy.

Questions?

Do you still have questions about how to upgrade your PlayStation 4 Pro hard drive? Have you upgraded your hard drive, or had to transfer saves between consoles? Let us know in the comments below!