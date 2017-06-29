Upgrading your hard drive is as easy as plugging in a compatible external hard drive.

It used to be when you bought a console, upgrading your storage was something that was easier said than done. When you initially pick up a PlayStation 4, 500GB or a full Terabyte of space seems like a lot. In reality though, that might only hold 15 or 20 games. If you intend on purchasing plenty of digital movies, or you play every new game that comes out then expanding how much space you have available can quickly become a necessity.

All you need is a USB 3.0 external hard drive, and you can access up hundreds of gigabytes more storage space for your console.

How to use an external hard drive with PlayStation 4

Connect your external hard drive to the PlayStation 4 via USB port. From the menu go to settings Click on devices. Click on USB storage devices Click on the USB hard drive you want to use. Click on format as extended storage.

How to disconnect an external hard drive from PlayStation 4

From the menu select settings. Click on devices. Click USB storage devices. Click stop using this extended storage.

Questions?

Have you used an external hard drive to upgrade your storage space? Is this process news to you? Let us know about it in the comments below!