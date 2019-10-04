Every time you complete a mission in Call of Duty: Mobile, win or lose, the game gifts you with some Weapon XP Cards for levelling up your guns. After a while, you may forget that you've been compiling all these XP cards which can be used to upgrade your favorite weapons with better scopes, enhanced magazines and more.

How to upgrade your weapons using XP Cards in Call of Duty: Mobile

New weapons are unlocked as you level up your player profile by collecting XP, but every time you unlock a new gun you'll also want to upgrade it using XP cards so that you can kit it out with killer upgrades. Each gun has between six to ten levels to upgrade through that each unlock a new attachment.

From the game home screen, tap Loadout. Tap your Primary or Secondary weapon. Select the weapon that you want to apply upgrades to. Tap Upgrade. You'll see your collection of three weapon cards, and the attachments available at each weapon level. Choose how many XP cards you want to spend: green cards offer 50EXP, blue cards offer 100EXP, and the purple cards offer 500EXP. You're able to apply multiple cards at one time. Tap Upgrade when you're ready to apply your XP.

How to equip upgrades to your weapons

Now that you've levelled up your favorite weapon and unlocked attachments, it's time to equip them to your gun. MOST guns offer three to four slots for attachments.

From the game home screen, tap Loadout. Tap the Primary or Secondary weapon you want to upgrade. Tap one of the Attachment slots in the bottom-left corner Select the Upgrade Attachment you want to equip to the gun. In this example, we've selected the Optics slot so only scopes are displayed. Tap Equip to add the attachment to your gun. Fill out the rest of your Attachment Slots with available upgrades.

How to buy more Weapon XP Cards

If you've run out of Weapon XP Cards but absolutely need to max out a gun with the best upgrades, you can spend real money to buy COD Points, the premium in-game currency in the game.