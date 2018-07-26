Android updates are all the rage it seems. Everyone wants one as soon as they hear about it, and waiting for a phone maker like Samsung and any carrier that has weaseled its way into the mix is never fun. Even when it finally comes out, a lot of people hate something about it and want to go back.

It's frustrating when our phone doesn't work how we want it to work; even if it works perfectly as-is we always want more. That's why some people flash different versions of the OS to their phone — it gets the phone closer to what they want out of it.

Flashing firmware to a Samsung Android phone isn't hard, but that doesn't mean you can or should do it! Your model may not be able to accept newer or older versions of the software, especially if it's a carrier-branded phone. There's also a chance you can turn your beautiful and expensive phone into a beautiful and expensive paperweight that won't turn on or boot up.

You need to understand these issues before you go and try anything. Seriously — flashing firmware to any Android phone that's not a Nexus or Pixel means you need to spend more time reading than doing if you want to do it safely. Search Google for your model followed by the words ODIN flash (example: Samsung Galaxy S7 edge Odin flash) to find links about the process. Read them. Understand them. Then get ready.

What you'll need:

Your phone and all the specific instructions about your model and the firmware version you'll be flashing.

The firmware package you want to flash.

A good USB cable.

A computer running Windows, macOS, or Linux.

Odin — the software used to flash the OS.

The correct USB driver if you're using Windows to flash your phone.

Patience and a willingness to follow instructions to the letter.

Before you begin

Flashing a new OS, whether upgrading or downgrading, usually means you erase everything. That means your photos, saved documents, text message history, call logs, and everything else. You'll want to back up all the things that you can so you can transfer them back once you're finished.

Some things, like photos and documents, are easy to back up: use Google's services that are already built-in and put Google Photos or Google Drive to work. Other things like SMS threads, will need an app from the Play Store and a bit of luck. You also won't be able to back up everything unless you've rooted your phone so be prepared to lose things like game progress or usernames and passwords for third-party services.

You'll also want to make sure you have access to a primary USB port on the PC you'll be using. That means one that is directly attached to the motherboard and not running through a hub inside the computer case. Usually, you'll find these on the back of the computer. I know this part sounds crazy, but USB hubs and wonky cables have been the cause of many horror stories and have caused countless hours of troubleshooting. Make sure the cable is good — the one that came in the box with your phone is a good one — and that you take the time to find or create an empty USB port on the back of the computer.

The software