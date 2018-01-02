A tidy Subscription list is good for you.

A healthy YouTube feed is awesome. It keeps your constantly entertained and informed with regular videos from your favorite personalities, and if you tune it just right can feel like a DVR of everything you love with you at all times. Not every YouTube channel is a winner, though, which means sometimes you need to remove a few channels from your list to keep that feed just the way you like it.

Good news: YouTube lets you unsubscribe from any channel no matter where you are. Even better news: it's really easy to do.

Unsubscribing from your phone

If you're on the YouTube app on your phone and want to unsubscribe from a channel, all you need to do is find the home page of that channel in the app an tap the same button you tap to subscribe. The easiest way to get there is:

Open the YouTube app. Tap the Search icon in the top right and type in the name of the channel or personality. Tap the grey button labeled "Subscribed" on the channel home page. Answer the YouTube prompt confirming you want to unsubscribe from this channel.

Once that channel has been unsubscribed, you will see the grey bar turn to red. All of the videos from that YouTube personality will now be removed from your feed.

Unsubscribing from the web

If you're at your computer instead of on your phone, you can also unsubscribe from YouTube videos with relative ease.

Head to YouTube in your browser. Click the search bar at the top of the page and enter the name of the channel you want to find. Click on the grey button labeled "Subscribed" on the right-hand side of the channel home page. Answer the YouTube prompt confirming you want to unsubscribe from this channel

Once you have confirmed you want to unsubscribe, you will see that button change from grey to red. After this, you will no longer see that channel in your feed.

This is a quick and easy process that everyone can do no matter where they are, which is great. There's also nothing stopping you from re-subscribing to a channel in the future, so be sure to keep this guide in mind for any channels you may want to remove!

