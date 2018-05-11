Of all the apps on my phone, one of my most used ones is easily YouTube. Whether I'm catching up on Good Mythical Morning with my cereal before work or taking a break to see what's going on with 368, I often find myself glued to my phone going through everything new in my subscription feed.
I try to be as conscious as possible of my smartphone usage, and while I like to think I've got a good "digital wellbeing" as Google puts it, a helping hand here and there is always appreciated.
YouTube has a new feature in its Android app that gives you subtle reminders to take a break from watching videos if you're wasting the day away on the app, and this is how you can turn it on.
- Open YouTube
- Tap your profile icon at the top right
- From the Account page, tap Settings
- Tap General at the very top of the list
Tap on Remind me to take a break
From here, you can choose to get a reminder every 15, 30, 60, 90, or 180 minutes you're watching videos consecutively. Once you've reached the limit you set, you'll see a pop-up suggesting you take a break. On the pop-up, you'll have options for dismissing it or diving into your settings to adjust the frequency the reminders come up.