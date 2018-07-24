Auto updates for games make life a lot more convenient when you don't need to manually keep track of them, but a lot of people still would rather this feature be turned off completely. Whether it's because a new update causes a game to unintentionally crash or you don't want to go over your data cap, here's how to turn off auto updates on PlayStation 4.

From the home screen (as seen above), navigate nearly all the way to the right to Settings, just before the Power options. Then scroll all the way down to the bottom and choose System (NOT System Software Updates). Now choose Automatic Downloads. Finally, uncheck the box next to Application Update Files.

This will stop all automatic updates for games and apps. Once this is done you can turn off your PlayStation 4 or put it in Rest Mode. Updates should no longer download without your knowledge.

Updating manually

Now if you want to choose exactly when your games update and do it manually, go to your notifications, hit options on your controller, and then scroll to downloads. From here you can see what games and apps are installed and which have updates ready for them. You can then choose to update as you see fit.

