If you've ever wondered how you can stop your games from auto updating and enjoy the task at hand without exiting, here's how to turn off auto update all together.

If you've ever been watching Netflix or in an intense match during WWII, then you know that the auto updates are a bit of a pain in the rear. Most of the time, you would pause it and resume the update when you put your PlayStation 4 in rest mode anyways! Why not turn off the auto updates altogether if you won't be using it?

Here is exactly how to turn that off and enjoy your gaming.

Go to Settings on the far side of your PlayStation 4 loading screen, right by the Power logo. Under Settings you'll want to go to System, it's the second to last option under the settings screen. Under system, you should see Automatic Downloads, it should be the second option underneath this screen. Once you're in the Automatic Downloads area, you'll want to go all the way down to Application Update Files, it is the last option your should see. This is how you will be able to disable the automatic updates for your games.

Make sure you don't uncheck the other boxes unless you want to manually search for system updates and featured content.

Now, you have successfully stopped your automatic updates for your games! Enjoy your games or videos without having those interruptions by automatic updates.