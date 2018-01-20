Oreo introduces a new way to disable app icons from being automatically added to the home screen.
Android gives you a lot of options to restore apps and settings when you're switching from an older phone, but if you're looking to set up your phone as new, you'll have to go to the Play Store and download apps individually. And that means turning off the option to add app icons to your home screen as you download them unless you want your device looking like an iPhone.
The setting to disable icons from being added to the home screen was in the Play Store settings, but Google switched things up with the Oreo update and moved it to the home screen settings. So if you've moved to a phone running Oreo and wanted to turn off the option to add icons to your home screen every time you download an app from the Play Store, read on.
How to turn off 'add icons to home screen' in Android Oreo
- Use the zoom-out gesture to reveal the home screen settings.
- Select Home settings.
Toggle Add icon to Home screen to off.
That's it! By default, the Google pane is located to the left of the home screen, but with Google Now making way for the feed, the information you see isn't as relevant anymore. If you'd like to disable that, you can do so from the home screen settings.
What's the first thing you do when you set up a new phone?
Reader comments
1st and foremost - Install Action Launcher 3.
Turn off any unnecessary dings, pings, whistles & vibrations. (Battery conservation)
Enable developer options and set the animation speeds to 0 (zero).
Finish any security settings (fingerprints / PWs / Pin etc.)
Install a Keyboard (BlackBerry, my personal favorite currently)
Disable any "bloatware" or uninstall when can
And then start putting the apps that I use most frequently on.
That's the zoom out gesture, not zoom in, to show home screen settings.
It is indeed! Fixed it.
I head to settings and pretty much go down the list untill I've got it like I want it. Then it's back to Home to rebuild my prefered appearance. It's the same for every phone. It does evolve slowly over time but I'm a creature of habit. Then wallpapers and ringtones.
Too bad this doesn't work on Oxygen OS 5. The idiots at OnePlus didn't see fit to add this feature. I use Nova Prime so it doesn't really affect me, but I just can't believe such an important feature was overlooked.
Useful stuff, thanks Harish