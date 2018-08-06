Android 9 Pie's public launch is fresh and filled with tons of new features. But the biggest headline addition coming out of Google I/O earlier this year, Digital Wellbeing, isn't available right away. Google still has some more work to do before it releases the feature to all Pixel owners, but in a continued spirit of open testing is offering it up to those who want to sign up and use unfinished software.

If you're okay with knowing that you're using software that's still a work in progress, here's how you can get the new Digital Wellbeing feature.

It'll take some time to open up to everyone, but you'll still get it early.

First, you need to have a Pixel phone that's been updated to Android 9 Pie. Google has announced that Android One devices will receive Digital Wellbeing at some point as well, but has not made any claim that it will come to non-Pixel devices beyond that.

Head over to Google's Digital Wellbeing beta sign-up page to get started. All you have to do is enter your email address — make sure it's the address associated with your main Google Play account that you use to download apps. Select the radio button that you have a Pixel running Pie and click Submit — that's it!

As Google rolls out the Digital Wellbeing beta to people who have signed up, the update will show up through the Play Store. Chances are Google will have far more people sign up than it initially needs to test the features, but just hang tight if you don't get it at first since Google is likely to expand the beta program over time.