These tips can let you troubleshoot issues with Casting on YouTube TV!

YouTube TV lets you Cast your favorite shows from your phone to your television. However, you can run into some pesky problems while Casting. If you're having issues loading videos, or running into glitchy playback, these are the tips to solve your problems!

Restart YouTube TV

When you run into issues with YouTube TV, the first thing to try is to restart the app by closing and reopening it. This is an easy way to solve some problems, and only takes a moment.

Close the YouTube TV app. Reopen the YouTube TV app.

Check for Updates

In some cases, your problem may be caused by having an app that hasn't been updated. By updating, you'll ensure that everything is working properly, and patches may outright solve many issues.

Open Google Play. Search for YouTube TV. Tap update if your app is out of date.

Check your connection

In order to Cast to YouTube TV, you'll need a solid internet connection with a Wi-Fi network that both the device you are Casting from and your Chromecast on it. Additionally, you'll need to ensure that you have a 3Mbps connection for the best viewing experience. If you're having continual issues with video playback, then lowering the quality may well do the trick.

Open the YouTube TV app. Tap the program you want to watch. Tap the overflow button on the video player. Tap quality. Tap to choose a new quality for your video.

Reboot your Chromecast

If connection problems seem to be the bane of your existence, then you may need to go ahead and reboot your Chromecast.

Unplug your Chromecast from the wall. Leave unplugged for about a minute. Plug your Chromecast back in.

Contact YouTube TV support

In some cases, none of the tips we've listed out here will do the trick. If that's the case, then the next step ought to be to contact YouTube TV support. You can chat with someone, correspond via email, or request a phone call to get help to resolve your issue.

