Moving your saved games, trophies, and more, is easy with PlayStation 4.

PlayStation 4 delivers dozens of excellent experiences, including access to VR games if you pony up for PlayStation VR. If you've just upgraded from a PlayStation 4 to a PlayStation 4 Pro, you might be trying to figure out how to move all of your saved games and other data. We have the details for you right here!

How to transfer your data

Sony has made transferring your data from one PlayStation 4 console to another pretty simple to do. You'll need both consoles, an internet connection, and a LAN cable in order to do it, but that's all. With the Software 4.0 update, transferring data is essentially built into your console.

Transferring your data means that your saves, trophies, downloaded games, folders, screenshots, and more all get copied from your original console over to your new PlayStation 4. This does not cover your passwords, on un-synced trophy data, so you'll want to ensure everything is up to date before starting your transfer.

Check that both consoles have received the 4.0 software update. Turn on both consoles, and make sure they are connected to the same network using Wi-Fi or LAN cables. Sign into your PlayStation Network account on the new console. Select Transfer data to a new console at the bottom of your screen. Press and hold the PlayStation button on the controller connected to your old console until you hear a beep. Connect your consoles to the same Wi-Fi network or attach them using LAN cables. Select the data you want to transfer, and select Next. Activate your PlayStation 4 Pro as your primary console.

Questions?

