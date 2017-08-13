How do I track my Android phone? There are quite a few tools at your disposal.
Worried about misplacing your phone or (worse yet) having it stolen? Ease your fears and set up a tracking system before your worst case scenario strikes. For best locating results, your phone should be connected to a Wi-Fi signal, but GPS and mobile networks will still manage to pinpoint a fairly accurate location. You must also have a Google account for virtually all of the tracking services available, whether they are built in or downloaded.
How to locate your phone using Google
Most Android phones now come with Find My Device (formerly Android Device Manager) built in. This service will automatically track your phone's location, so if it ever goes missing you can hop on your laptop or a friend's phone and find it's last known location, ring your phone if it's near by and you need a hint, or lock and/or erase your phone if you fear it has been stolen.
The most important thing you can do is make sure your phone is set up to be found before it goes missing. Otherwise, you're basically on your own.
How to enable Find My Device on your phone
In newer Android phones, the Find My Device service is already located conveniently in your Settings app, but if you can't find it you can always download Find My Device from the Google Play Store. This locating service has essentially amalgamated with Google to make finding your phone easier. There are just a couple of things you'll need to activate.
- Launch Settings.
- Tap Security.
Tap Device Administration.
- Tap Find My Device so that a checkmark appears in the checkbox.
- Tap the back button in the top left corner of your screen.
Tap the back button again in the top left corner to return to the main Settings menu.
- Tap Location in the main Settings menu.
- Tap the switch beside Location at the top of the screen so that it turns on.
Tap Mode.
- Tap High accuracy so the circle is filled in.
- Tap the back button in the top left corner.
Tap Google Location History.
- Tap the switch beneath Location History so that it turns on.
Tap the switch beside your device so that it turns on.
How to locate your phone with Google
Should you happen to lose your phone, you can locate its whereabouts by logging into your Google account from any computer or even from another phone.
- Launch a web browser from a phone, tablet, or computer.
- Navigate to Google if it is not your default search engine or home page.
Type find my phone android in the Google search bar.
- Tap on Find My Device (usually the first option in the search).
Enter your email address and password just as though you were checking your email. If you have 2-step verification set up on your Google account (and you most certainly should), you'll need to complete that process as well.
When your phone is located, you have three options to choose from:
- You can Ring your phone so that it makes noise (even if you had it on silent). This feature is helpful if the map indicates that the phone is within earshot and you simply can't see it.
- You can Lock your phone so that the finder can't access your home screen. This feature is most helpful if your phone wasn't previously secured with a passcode or a fingerprint sensor.
You can Erase your phone. This is the best option if you know for certain that you aren't likely to retrieve your phone.
If you are trying to locate your phone with Find My Device and it doesn't seem to be working, the most likely cause is that your phone is not currently connected to Wi-Fi or an available network. In this case, it's important to keep trying; the moment your phone does make that connection, it will appear on the map.
If you want to download a tracking app for fear of a missing phone crisis, there are a number of options to choose from, and we're highlighting some choice picks for you.
Find your phone with third-party apps
While Google's built-in option is definitely your best bet, there are some third-party options you might want to consider. We've broken down the best third-party apps for finding your phone below.
Family Locator
The Family Locator app by Life360 is essentially a GPS tracker for phones but is especially useful for families with multiple phones in use. Your family members become a "Circle", the app's name for a closed group of people who consent to having their phones tracked in real time. Your family members will appear on live maps within the app as little icons so that you can see where everyone is at any given moment.
The app also allows you to chat with people in your Circle or broadcast a meeting time and location. And, of course, if a phone from within your Circle is ever lost or stolen, the app will track it on the map.
Download: Family Locator (Free with in-app purchases)
Cerberus anti theft
This locator app from Cerberus offers an impressive array of remote control features if you find your phone has been lost or stolen. You'll still be able to lock, ring, or erase your phone, but you'll also be able to remotely access your camera or sound a loud alarm from your phone, even if it was on silent mode when you lost it.
The advanced features allow you to hide Cerberus in your app drawer so that it can't be detected if and when your phone is found or stolen. Your missing phone will transmit data to you via the Cerberus website or via SMS text from another phone with the Cerberus app installed.
Download: Cerberus anti theft (Free with in-app purchases)
Prey Anti Theft
The Prey Anti Theft app is impressive in that three different devices can be protected through one download. You'll have the ability to sound an alarm from your missing phone, take screenshots if it's in use, and lock down the device the moment you realize it's missing.
Once you've downloaded the app, it will walk you through a series of tutorials to show you how to use your Prey Account to track your phone. The app itself is free and doesn't require additional purchases in order to access the high-end features.
Download: Prey Anti Theft (Free)
Lost Android
Lost Android will allow you to have remote access to your missing phone via their website. Here, you'll be able to erase sensitive information if you fear that your phone may never be returned, or send messages to your phone in the hopes of someone finding and returning it.
Additionally, you can choose to remotely forward any calls you may be missing to another number and record a running list of any calls or messages made or photos taken with your phone.
Download: Lost Android (Free with in-app purchases)
Where's My Droid
The basic features of the Where's My Droid app allow you to ring your phone if you misplace it, locate it via GPS on Google Maps, and use a passcode to prevent unauthorized changes to apps on your Android phone. Stealth Mode also prevents anyone who finds your phone from seeing your incoming text messages; instead, they'll see a customizable attention word that alerts them of the phone's lost or stolen status.
The Pro version of the app, which you pay to use, lets you remotely wipe data from your phone, use a landline to access your phone, and remotely lock the device.
Download: Where's My Droid (Free with in-app purchases)
The best solution
Google's phone location tools are your best bet — as long as you've gone through the process of setting things up ahead of time. Really, this should be something you set up on any device you care about or that will have sensitive data stored on it, especially with how easy Google has made it to locate your device should you lose it.
Of course, one of the benefits of Android is having the freedom to customize your experience as you see fit. If for whatever reason Google's offering just doesn't cut it for you, you should consider the third-party options we've highlighted above, as they include some clever features that might give you some added peace of mind if your device goes missing.
If your phone is stolen or found and it's then factory reset, you will not be able to rely on any apps or services to find it; a factory reset will wipe out any of the original data, accounts, or passwords that are needed to remotely find your Android phone.
As always, exercise caution when retrieving a lost or stolen phone. If you have any concerns about it being lost or stolen, it's best to set up and test your preferred tracking system as soon as you buy it, and contact the police. It can be a bit of extra front-end work to register some apps, but it will be more work trying to locate a missing phone if no safety nets are in place at all.
How do you track?
What app do you use to track your Android phone, if any at all? Let us know in the comments section below!
Reader comments
Some complain about rehashing an old article, but I'm glad to see this information shared again. More people need to be aware of these features, and that they need to he enabled before the phone is lost.
Thanks for this!
https://youtu.be/7uHh4aCuy5A
Google really needs to expand and have some sort of family sharing option so if you have other family members with Android phones you can keep tabs.
You forgot Android Lost.....using it for the last 4 years....free.
Yet another 4 month old, recycled article. Boo.
I just found phone locator pro on my my old phone, which is no longer available on the play store. I wonder if i should try it again. Lol. It was awesome.
I use avg anti theft...
Great article.
But here's how to find your phone:
Close out Facebook on your pc or Mac and get off your butt and go find it.
Great article. Keep em coming
Great article. Keep em coming
Step 1 : Don't lose it.
Step 2 : Look for it.
Step 3 : Check the sofa.
Step 4 : Check the toilet bowl.
One thing I always wondered. What if you have the two-step authentication security? Will this step be required when searching for your phone?
I would hate to wait to get to a trusted device in order to find my phone.
Posted via the Android Central App
While there are ways to do 2 factor authentication without your phone (backup codes/ backup phone), most people will rely on their phone to pass this. The very phone they are trying to locate ... and that's the irony of this...
I probably use Android device manager a few times a week to remotely ring and find where I left my phone in the house, car, etc. I am surprised that Google won't tell you the last known location of the device if it can't reach it. If the device has lost power, ADM is useless. Google location history can help but if you have multiple devices it doesn't tell you which device was at that location. For example, no way to tell where you left your tablet that has powered down if you have your phone with you. Which of these options save the last location of devices?
In Avast Anti-Theft there is an option to flash the software into the bootlaoder, so even if they make a factory reset you will still be able to track it and use the software from your computer... :)
But I still don't see what good it would do... even if you found your phone. There really isn't anything you could do anyway. The Police aren't going to stop what they're doing to go investigate your phone. You aren't going to go to that location unless it's someone you know...
Interesting!
I use Lookout.
I know with Cerberus, if your phone is rooted you can convert it to a system app so it'll still work after a factory reset.
Life360? Hmm, I just use the location widget provided by Google. Send an invite to wife or kid and once they join locations for each person are shown on the widget, unless they turn location off in settings...it takes some work but it also works with iPhones.
Posted via Serenity
Sounds like that works for you. Life360 works much better for me (and on iOS devices as well), and does a lot more ...
I like the Avast feature of being able to take a photo. Comes in hand when getting an ID on who exactly has your phone.
Posted via the Android Central App
One note to add under step 5 under "How to locate your phone using Google", if you have two factor authentication turned on for your Google account and you lost your phone, you need to be able to log into your account using your back up codes or your alternate phone device. This happened to me the other day, my phone fell out of my golf cart while playing golf and I had no idea where it was on the course. I tried to log into the device manager using a friend's phone but I got stuck at the two factor authentication step (since I didn't have my phone to complete the second step). I was in the process of sending the sign in code to my wife's phone (my backup device) but luckily another friend found my phone.
I now have my backup codes printed out and in my wallet so if this happens again I'll have them. Just something to think about for those with two factor authentication.
Yes! This!!!
I've had it happen to me as well.
Yes! This!!!

I've had it happen to me as well.
So I've been having this problem for the past few months that Android Device Manager, both the app and website tells me I have "no active devices".
It seemed to happen right after I left the Android N beta program.
Everything is turned on and at high accuracy.
I'm completely lost and any help would be great!
Posted via the Android Central App
Try this on a browser to unhide / make visible (not sure if this will work for you)
https://play.google.com/settings
Thanks for the reply but I already looked at that and my phone is visible
Posted via the Android Central App
Android device manager has been broken for many people for a long time.
Posted via the Android Central App
All of my devices show up on the list however if I go to locate them none of them show up in Android device manager rather Android device locator
Yup. That's exactly what is happening to me
Yup. That's exactly what is happening to me
Those with Samsung devices can also track your devices using their service. It has the typical features, but also has the ability to lock/wipe Samsung Pay, lock the power button (prevent it from being turned off), extending the battery life (you can view your battery % and remotely enable ultra power saving mode), and retrieving logs. Locking the power button also prevents the network connection from being disabled.
Posted via the Android Central App
Nice. I have the Note 5, I'll look into this. Cool.
I have not been able to get the Samsung device manager to work on my VZW Note 5. However it does work on my Tab S and my tab S2. Also Google's Android device manager does not work on any of my devices. There's been a lot going on issue for lots of people that Android device manager does not work on any of their devices I have 7 devices none of them will show up and Android device rather Google device manager at any time anymore.
Posted via the Android Central App
Nice job on the article by the way. I love these articles that provide options for functionality, and list directions for using various Android functionality. Good job Christine and A/C ..
Thanks for the feedback! It's much appreciated.
I'll second that. Nice job.
I installed Cerberus a short time ago. The app looks mature and it will take a picture if the 'login' isn't correct after a set amount of tries and sends the picture with the location to your email... It also has an impressive list of options.
Again good article.
Posted via the Android Central App
Life360 Family Locator is great and is what I use for my family.
Not mentioned here is that you can set alerts for individuals in your circle (in my case, alerts for my family), and you have a range of options with the alerts. It can be set to alert you when someone leaves an area (home, work, school, any other area you pick) - or when someone arrives at any area you decide. Alerts can be on device, or email and I have found them very consistent.
Life360 has a great Circle view of all members, a History view that allows you to view location history for each individual member of your circle, and I think the app also has a nice UI overall. If you have a family, I highly recommend using this app. Just install it on all the phones, and set up a circle. Highly recommended.