How can I watch the Super Bowl on my Android phone? Depends: live or after the fact?
Game day approacheth! Super Bowl parties shall abound, but what if you can't make it to one? What if you're stuck somewhere without a TV? What if you wanna watch the Super Bowl in the bath? You can — on your Android phone or tablet. But how?
When and where
The game takes place on Sunday, February 4 at 6:30pm ET / 3:30pm PT in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Here's how to stream:
In the U.S.
If you're in the U.S., lucky you! You have more options than most for watching the Super Bowl live. If you can't be around for the live game, you still have options to watch after the fact.
NBC Sports
This is your best option for watching the Super Bowl live, since NBC is airing the contest on domestic TV, so the app will allow you to stream the game for free. Unlike previous years, you won't need a corresponding TV login to start streaming — just download the app and get watching!
NFL Mobile
Verizon's NFL streaming exclusivity ended in 2017, so now the big game will stream free for everyone, if you're not interested in going the NBC route. Yahoo Sports will also be airing the game.
Download: NFL Mobile (free, with in-app purchases)
Outside the U.S.
Unless you have a TV subscription, there's no way to stream the Super Bowl live and for free on your Android phone or tablet, though there are paid options.
Canada: CTV GO
If you have a cable subscription that includes CTV, you'll be able to live stream the Super Bowl in the CTV GO app, with proof of subscription.
U.K.: BBC or Sky
In the UK, BBC Sport and Sky Go are both airing the game, which is a nice change of pace.
That's pretty much it
If you're wanting to watch Super Bowl LII on your Android phone or tablet, those are really your only options at this point, aside from some less-than-legal shenanigans.
How are you watching this year? Got another option for streaming on Android? Let us know in the comments below!
Reader comments
How to watch Super Bowl LII on your Android phone or tablet
NFL Mobile wouldn't even load!
Did the Denver Broncos win?
Not seeing any commercials.
What's the point the app won't let me watch the game on my phone
I don't think Verizon will let you stream football in phones except theirs. They have a right and no app can stream football on phones. I've tried with direct tv sling, those individual apps. Nothing works well except Kodi ;)
The Fox Spots Go link takes you to the NFL mobile app. Might want to change that.
Ditto. Please update...
In the UK it is actually free to watch on BBC1. So I guess you will be able to watch it in the BBC iPlayer app too.
Just about to say the same thing, or if you want to, skyGo is free for most Sky users if you have sky sports
LET'S GO METS
Does anyone know how to watch roller derby online?
Even with all the crap Verizon hands us as paying customers, the best thing about it is the NFL Mobile app. I love to stay at home and vegitate in from of the tv to watch my NY Giants and all the football I can handle, but if I am out of the house, the app can't be beat. And what I usually do is watch my game on TV and, in the background, I'll have the NFL RedZone Channel on my phone so I don't miss anything.
The Verizon NFL mobile app doesn't count as data against their limit. However there are some annoying parts of it...
They prevent you from casting the video to a TV. If they detect you mirroring you get a message saying this is not allowed.
Secondly I normally keep slack going in a channel with friends we talk about the action in (on a tablet). Various feeds are behind what you get on OTA... e.g.cable is usually a few seconds behind. The mobile app is way way behind. When there is a big play you get "spoilers" from others reactions ahead of what you see... I usually look away from slack prior to say a key fourth down attempt. But unexpected big plays also happen...
Fox Sports Go also works for watching live games.
The NFL mobile app doesn't count against your data if you're on verizon though.
One word. KODI.
Most info please
Can u get out of market games on kodi. I need more words
Apparently my comment was deleted. Google it.
XFinity TV is gold. You can watch anything on TV so that's what I use at home. Twitter is dope as well with the ability to comment live while watching with everyone else.
This topic really grinds my gears. U can only watch games on verizon phones, and I can't stand it.
With a tablet u can, but not a phone
We are getting there, I can watch RedZone on my phone with the PS Vue app through my PS Vue subscription and it's not mobile restricted so I don't have to be on my wifi. PS Vue has been great and just keeps getting better.
I believe if you aren't in the US you can get games live with gamepass. Alas if you are in the US you get screwed and have to watch them after you find out who won if you don't have another way which sucks and is stupid to me and idk why anyone would pay to watch the games after they happen but that's just me.
Nice! Lots of options, good stuff!
Im on Verizon and Im streaming on NFL Mobile without charging my data plan!
Will be watching on BBC for the halftime show.
Surprised that you didn't include Go90, which Big Red says will be streaming SB50 to Verizon Wireless customers for free.
Any NFL games you're entitled to also show up in the Go90 app for Verizon customers.
I'm just glad the football season is finally over on Sunday. On to Baseball!
Posted Via The AT&T Note 4
+1
Yeah, watching stuff on my phone or computer is cool, I'll give you that, but SB50 is on plain old broadcast TV, so I will sit here on the couch, eat some wings or shrimps and the like, and watch the thing in 55 inches of high def glory.
Im using a $10 antenna to watch the Superbowl!
Way beyond my skills of avoiding knowledge bro
Meh call me when they broadcast it in 4K.
bookmark this, and lunch live stereaming for free >>> watch-nbaaction-online.weebly.com/
Neat idea. But the last guy who commented about TV has a point.
Posted via the Android Central App
This is my TV and radio and Internet. I sold my TV to Robbie Glenn who own pawn shop in town
Isn't this why we by TV's?
i'm by my tv, yeah...but if i'm out and about, i won't be...what then?
That's actually really cool... Time to put my nexus 6 speakers to use!
XDA: Shayneflashindaily
In Canada CTV has NFL playoff broadcast rights. I've been able to watch the games on my Android as a Shaw internet customer because Shaw has rights to carry CTV on its Free Range TV app.
CTV will also show the SB with us ads from feb 2017
I figured it out you hook cable box up to SD card slot in one plus three
"Hut! Hut!"
I believe you mean "OMAHA! OMAHA!"
Omaha was a check, not the snap signal.
I feel like a jackass now... but I can't delet it.
Just not the same without him...
Or this one: "Green 18! Green 18...HUT! F***!"