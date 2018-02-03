How can I watch the Super Bowl on my Android phone? Depends: live or after the fact?

Game day approacheth! Super Bowl parties shall abound, but what if you can't make it to one? What if you're stuck somewhere without a TV? What if you wanna watch the Super Bowl in the bath? You can — on your Android phone or tablet. But how?

When and where

The game takes place on Sunday, February 4 at 6:30pm ET / 3:30pm PT in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Here's how to stream:

In the U.S.

If you're in the U.S., lucky you! You have more options than most for watching the Super Bowl live. If you can't be around for the live game, you still have options to watch after the fact.

NBC Sports

This is your best option for watching the Super Bowl live, since NBC is airing the contest on domestic TV, so the app will allow you to stream the game for free. Unlike previous years, you won't need a corresponding TV login to start streaming — just download the app and get watching!

Download: NBC Sports (Free)

NFL Mobile

Verizon's NFL streaming exclusivity ended in 2017, so now the big game will stream free for everyone, if you're not interested in going the NBC route. Yahoo Sports will also be airing the game.

Download: NFL Mobile (free, with in-app purchases)

Outside the U.S.

Unless you have a TV subscription, there's no way to stream the Super Bowl live and for free on your Android phone or tablet, though there are paid options.

Canada: CTV GO

If you have a cable subscription that includes CTV, you'll be able to live stream the Super Bowl in the CTV GO app, with proof of subscription.

Download: CTV GO (free)

U.K.: BBC or Sky

In the UK, BBC Sport and Sky Go are both airing the game, which is a nice change of pace.

Download: BBC Sport (free)

That's pretty much it

If you're wanting to watch Super Bowl LII on your Android phone or tablet, those are really your only options at this point, aside from some less-than-legal shenanigans.

How are you watching this year? Got another option for streaming on Android? Let us know in the comments below!