Can you improve your tracking for the PlayStation VR by simply re-arranging the way your Eye Camera is set up?

Reddit user Tomathy101 battled the idea of finding better tracking for the PlayStation Eye Camera by changing the height in which it was set up. He argues that, as a man who is over 6 feet tall, that his tracking has improved since he has raised his camera well above his head level.

So we did some experiments to confirm or deny this based on the heights of different people. Here's what we found!

Your height makes a difference

While conducting this experiment I tested the tracking problems on the height range of three different people; An 8 year old child, a 5"0 adult and an 6"3 adult. This was to test the theory that maybe the camera doesn't need to be at a 7"0 height for everyone, and perhaps just a little above your head (whatever height that might be) in general.

This theory was proved right in this case. A person of 6"3 had the best tracking performance when the PlayStation Camera was at 7"0 of height, while the person of 5"0 suffered even worse tracking with the camera at the same height. To elaborate, this means that the set-up requirement for someone of a significantly different height than you will absolutely be different.

Recommendations

If you are in a home where the users of your PSVR vary in height I recommend purchasing a mic stand off of Amazon. This will help ease the constant readjustment you will need to do to accommodate the different heights, as well as giving you a sturdy base for your camera.

If all the users of your PlayStation VR are about the same height, do not worry about buying extra equipment unless you don't have a good base to hold your camera at the new height it will now require.

Setting up your PlayStation Eye Camera for better tracking

For ease and peace of mind, purchase a mic stand. (Link below.) If there is room to set up the mic stand behind your TV so that it is centered in your play area, this is highly suggested. If not, there is not too much worry for it being slightly off-center. It will, however, effect your play space. Always ensure that whoever is playing has the PlayStation Camera above their head at a minimum of 6 inches and a maximum of 12 inches. Have the camera at a slight downward angle. You want to insure the Camera sees you from your head to your toes, but also have enough room to see all the inevitable movement of said head and toes. To ensure your safety and the function of your headset, follow the instructions below to re-calibrate your play space and see exactly what your camera is seeing.

Checking to make sure your play space is still safe, and your Eye Camera can still see you

Press and hold the PlayStation button. Select Adjust Playstation VR Select Confirm your position This will show you what your camera is seeing. Do a run through to ensure the new setup can visualize your entire play space. When you are confident the visual is okay, check the lighting. Bright lights will appear as dark circles. If this happens, you might need to adjust your lighting.

And viola! Go forth and play your favorite PlayStation VR games now that your tracking will stop giving you issues!

Thoughts?

Has this helped you? Maybe it made your experience worse?