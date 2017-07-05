Save and share with just a couple of steps.

Every company does its screenshot interface a little different, and this is one area where OnePlus deviates from the stock Android experience. Instead of simply giving you a screenshot that you can share, it now includes options to do a scrolling screenshot, edit your screenshot before sharing and more.

Here are all the tricks you need to know to take, edit and share screenshots on your OnePlus 5.

How to take a screenshot on the OnePlus 5

To take a screenshot, press and hold the volume down and power buttons at the same time. Alternatively, you can turn on "three-finger screenshot" in the Gestures settings of your phone. When the screenshot is captured, you'll see a toolbar at the bottom of the screen with additional options. To instantly share the full screenshot, press the leftmost button that looks like three dots connected by two lines. Choose the app you want to share to, and it will be shared as an attachment. To edit (crop, filter, draw) before sharing, tap the next button to the right that looks like a pencil. Make your crops or other edits, then tap save in the top-right corner of the screen.

How to take a scrolling screenshot on the OnePlus 5

The OnePlus 5 also offers a "scrolling" style screenshot that can capture one long, continuous screenshot that shows more content than can fit on the screen at one time. Here's how to capture one.

To take a scrolling screenshot, press and hold the volume down and power buttons at the same time. You'll then see a toolbar at the bottom of the screen with additional options. Tap the rectangular button right of center that looks like a phone screen. This will only work if the app you're screenshotting is capable of scrolling vertically. Let the screen scroll vertically until it has captured as much as you want, then tap the screen to stop it. If you don't stop it manually, the screenshot will eventually stop if it hits the "bottom" of the scrolling or hits a size limit. Once captured, you can use the buttons at the bottom of the screen to share or edit the screenshot the same way as any other screenshot.

