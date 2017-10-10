This is one of the most fundamental features of a smartphone.
Being able to take a screenshot on our phone is something we all need to do on a regular basis. Whether it's to send off to someone or save for your own use later, it's the fastest way to grab information on your phone. For all of the changes in the new Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, one thing has remained: taking a screenshot is dead simple.
How to take a screenshot on the Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL
- Open up whatever you want to screenshot.
- Press both the power and volume down buttons and hold them for 2 seconds.
- You'll know it completed when the screen briefly flashes and displays the screenshot.
- Check the notification shade to see your screenshot.
- You can tap the notification to view it in full, or expand the notification and tap the share button to share it directly or delete to discard it.
See? That's about as simple as it gets. If you don't need to work with the screenshot right away, you can clear the notification and view your screenshots later in any gallery app of your choice or the default Google Photos app.
Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL
- Pixel 2 FAQ: Everything you need to know!
- Google Pixel 2 and 2 XL hands-on preview
- Google Pixel 2 specs
- Google Pixel 2 vs. Pixel 2 XL: What's the difference?
- Join our Pixel 2 forums
Reader comments
How to take a screenshot on the Google Pixel 2
What? The exact same way Android has taken screenshots for six years? Who would have guessed?
I take tonnes of screenshots but I wish manufacturers would tweak the software to automatically omit the status bar from the shots. Or at least have a setting where you could choose to include or leave out the status bar. It would save a lot of cropping afterwards
Good point. LG's Capture Plus allows you to crop before and after you take a screen shot. It comes in handy at times.
Any scroll capture option like on Samsung devices?
Coming next: A six part series on using the volume buttons.
Lol
How to turn off and turn on your phone again.
My word, those bezels.