Being able to take a screenshot is one of the core competencies of using a smartphone. With the Galaxy Note 8 a screenshot becomes even more crucial, with its S Pen giving you all sorts of options for marking it up. Going a step further, the phone actually gives you a few different ways to capture a screenshot, whether you want to grab a small section of the screen, the whole screen, or even more than what you currently see. Here's how to do every kind of screenshot on the Note 8.

How to take a one-page screenshot

Taking a single screenshot of your entire screen is simple enough. Samsung gives you two ways to do it.

Screenshot using a key combination

Open the content you wish to screenshot. At the same time, press and hold both the power button and volume down button for two seconds. You'll see the screen flash, and the screenshot will briefly appear on the screen. The screenshot will be instantly shareable, but also remain in your notifications and Gallery for sharing later.

Screenshot using a palm swipe

Open the content you wish to screenshot. Place your hand vertically along the left or right edge of your Note 8, and swipe in from that edge with your hand touching the screen. If this method doesn't work, check Settings > Advanced features to enable "Palm swipe to capture." You'll see the screen flash, and the screenshot will briefly appear on the screen. The screenshot will be instantly shareable, but also remain in your notifications and Gallery for sharing later.

Capture more

No matter how you initiate your screenshot, after capturing you'll briefly see a set of options at the bottom of the screen, including "scroll capture." This "scroll capture" button makes the phone scroll through the content shown on your screen and take multiple screenshots, which are automatically stitched together into one long screen showing everything together. This is particularly useful for capturing a full webpage, a set of directions or a long restaurant menu online.

Just tap "scroll capture" as many times as you want, and as soon as you're done you can share, edit or save the screenshot just like any other.

Take a screenshot with the S Pen and Screen Write

If you're inclined to take a screenshot and then get to work on it with your S Pen, you can do just that.