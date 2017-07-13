Google Home Offers let you take advantage of specials to make your home even more awesome.

Google Home brings you a hub that lets you control your connected home, listen to music, and plenty more. Hidden inside of the menu in the Google Home app, you'll also find a tab called "Offers" filled with special deals that can let you enjoy everything this accessory has to offer at a discount. These include Play Movie rentals for just $0.99 or discounts on a SmartThing lighting kit and more.

We've got all the details for you here!

How to take advantage of Google Home offers

Launch the Google Home app. Tap the menu button(it looks like three horizontal lines in the upper left corner of the screen). Tap Offers. Tap the offer you want to take advantage of. Follow the instructions on screen to take advantage of it.

Questions?

Do you have any questions about taking advantage of offers on Google Home? Have you taken advantage of any of these offers? Leave us a comment below and let us know about it!