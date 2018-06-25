There are a lot of reasons to use Google Podcasts, with one of the main ones being its direct tie-in with Google Home / Google Assistant.

In addition to the Google Podcasts app on your phone, you can also tune-in to your favorite shows by simply asking Google Home. And, because everything is tied into your Google account, your Home speaker will pick up where you stopped listening on your phone.

The best part of this integration is that it just happens in the background for you.

For example, let's say you started listening to the Android Central Podcast on Google Podcasts on your phone. You listen for a few minutes on the way to work, but have to stop before heading into the office.

When you get home, just say "Hey, Google, play the Android Central Podcast" and your Google Home will say "Sure, Android Central Podcast, here's where you left off."

Alternatively, if you start listening to a podcast on your Google Home, the episode should resume in the Google Podcasts app right where you stopped listening.

The kicker to all this? You don't have to manually set anything up in order for this to work! All of the synchronization is done in the background for you, meaning that all you have to worry about is which podcast you're going to listen to.

Download: Google Podcasts (free)