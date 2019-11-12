With 24/7 access to Marvel, Star Wars, all of your favorite old-school Disney movies, and even exclusive originals, it's no surprise that Disney+ is as popular as it is. Disney's all-new streaming service is an incredible deal for just $7/month, but if you want to get even more bang for your buck, the $13/month bundle with Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ is where it's at. If you signed up for the basic Disney+ service but want to switch your account to the coveted bundle, here's what you need to do.

How to switch from Disney+ to the Disney bundle with Hulu and ESPN

Log in to your Disney+ account on your computer. Hover your mouse over your profile icon. Click Account. Click Switch to Disney bundle. Enter your credit card information or pay with PayPal. Click Agree & Subscribe.

Once this is done, you're ready to start streaming on all three services. Just to make sure everything is up and running as it should be, here's what to do.