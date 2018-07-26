With our previous generation, Gorilla Glass 5, we were showing drop survivability up to 1.6 meters, so basically selfie height and 80 percent of the time in our testing the devices would survive on to rough surfaces like concrete or asphalt. With Gorilla Glass 6, we were able to raise that height even higher, but you would get kind of diminishing returns because not all of us are basketball players dropping phones from way up there.

So we actually started doing consumer surveys. What we found when we did a global survey is that most people drop their phone on average about seven times a year — and about half the time they're dropping it from one meter high.

So with Gorilla Glass 6, we wanted our teams to look at how we could address this particular problem — which we've all encountered, which is dropping our phones multiple times or repetitive times. With Gorilla Glass 6, in our testing, we've shown it passing or surviving 1-meter drops, on average, 15 times. Compared to Gorilla Glass 5, our 1-meter performance is about 2x better. Most competitive glasses would actually fail the first time you drop it on a rough surface from 1 meter. So we feel like we've, again, kind of raised the performance of the glass, and specifically addressed the customer issue that we hear, which is drop performance in our phones.