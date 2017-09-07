Watch your recorded shows from YouTube TV on your Television using Chromecast!

YouTube TV delivers a great way to cut the cord with your cable provider, but still be able to access all of your favorite shows and movies. Watching shows like The Walking Dead or American Horror Story on a tiny screen isn't ideal, though. That's why Chromecast support is baked in, letting you cast your shows to your television and enjoy every moment on your big screen.

We've got all the details on how it works right here!

How to cast YouTube TV

Open YouTube TV on your phone. Tap the Cast button at the top of the screen. Choose the Chromecast you want to cast to. Choose the show you want to watch. Tap the episode you want to watch.

How to stop Casting

Tap the Cast Button. Tap Stop Casting.

What to do if you're using a first-generation Chromecast

While Casting from YouTube TV is a pretty easy process, there are a few caveats here. Namely, if you are still running on a first generation Chromecast, which will still work, but you're going to run into a few issues.

That's because the first generation Chromecast just doesn't work quite as well as its later siblings. You can expect to wait longer for programs to load up on your television, and you may end up seeing a message informing you that things are slower due to the Chromecast you are using. The important thing to remember here is that you'll still be able to use your Chromecast with YouTube TV, it's just going to be a bit slower than you might prefer when things are getting started.

Want to upgrade? Grab a new Chromecast or Chromecast Ultra starting at $35.

