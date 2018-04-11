If you're not among the millions of people logging in to Twitch or YouTube Gaming to watch other people playing video games, you may not understand the trend. Back in my day, I hated having to wait my turn to play a video game with friends. These days, record numbers of people are watching Twitch streamers play all the most popular games — Fortnite and PUBG being among the most popular. While Twitch has been predominately used by PC or console gamers, you do have the option to stream from your Android phone — and with some bigger titles becoming available for mobile there's really no reason not to start streaming from your phone, especially if you're using a flagship released in the last few years. Here's how you can get started. YouTube Gaming It's no secret that YouTube is home to a ridiculous amount of gaming content. So much so that YouTube has a version of its site and app dedicated to gaming channels and streamers — YouTube Gaming. If you're looking to effortlessly start streaming games from your phone, the YouTube Gaming app is your best bet. Everything you need to get started is built right into the app — all you need is games to play and a solid WiFi connection. Download: YouTube Gaming (Free) How to stream gameplay using the YouTube Gaming app From the Youtube Gaming home screen, tap the Broadcast button. Select the stream quality — 720p HD or 480p SD — and whether you want to Stream live, or Record locally to your phone. You'll get a few reminders that once you start streaming, you are live to the public and any on your screen including notifications, calls and passwords will be visible to your viewers. -Basically, if you haven't turned your phone to Do Not Disturb mode, do it now! Next, it's time to choose the game you want to stream. The app will give you a list of the recommended apps to stream, but you can scroll down to the bottom to expand the list to include all the apps on your phone. Give your stream a catchy title and a description so that your subscribers and potential viewers will know what you're playing. Click bait might be effective here 😶. Send your stream link out on social media so all your friends and followers know what you're up to.

From there, you've got one screen telling you to prepare to start recording your screen and your phone will load up your selected game along with the screen recording controls. Before you start streaming, you should be sure to set yourself up exactly how you want it. The app will use your front-facing camera to show your face while you play, and you can position that bubble wherever you want on your screen — ideally, a place that won't get in the way for you as you play, and won't cover any important information for your viewers.

Once you start streaming, that floating bubble is where you'll find all your streamer controls. Simply tap the bubble to expand the streaming menu at the bottom of your screen, which will give you stats on viewership, toggle text chat, and other settings. Twitch