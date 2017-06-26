These tips will make sure Alexa isn't purchasing something when you don't want it to.

Alexa can make your life easier in dozens of different ways, including ordering items off of Amazon for you. However, just because you're asking about something doesn't mean you actually want to purchase it. Since voice ordering is turned on by default when you set up your Amazon Echo, you may want to know how to add security when making purchases, or turn off voice purchasing entirely.

You can do it all right from the settings on your phone, and we've got the details for you!

How to turn off voice purchasing

Open the Alexa app on your phone. Tap the menu button that looks like three horizontal lines in the upper left corner of the screen. Tap Settings. Tap voice purchasing. Tap the button next to purchase by voice to turn off voice purchasing.

If you still want to be able to purchase stuff, but want to prevent others from doing it on your behalf, add a purchase pin code.

How to add a purchase pin code

Open the Alexa app on your phone. Tap the menu button that looks like three horizontal lines in the upper left corner of the screen. Tap Settings. Tap voice purchasing. Tap the text bar under require confirmation code and type in your 4-digit pin. Tap save changes.

