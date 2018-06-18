YouTube Premium is finally here, and if you've got $12/month to spend, it's absolutely worth the cash.

For that monthly fee, YouTube Premium grants you access to ad-free videos across all of YouTube, offline downloads, YouTube Original content, and all of the perks that come with YouTube Music.

Signing up for YouTube Premium is as easy as can be, and to get started, here's what you need to do.

Open the YouTube app and tap the profile icon at the very top right. Tap on Get YouTube Premium. Tap Try It Free.

After selecting your payment method and completing the transaction, you'll then see a splash screen welcoming you to YouTube Premium. Tap the red Let's Go button, and you'll see that your subscription is now live thanks to the Premium tag at the upper-left corner of the app.

Now, start exploring

If you made it to this part of the article, that means you're now a YouTube Premium subscriber! Google's currently giving all new members a 3-month free trial of the service, so you won't be charged that $12/month fee until your first three months are up.

Now, stop reading this and start enjoying all of the benefits that come with your YouTube Premium subscription!

