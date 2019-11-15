Disney Plus (aka Disney+) is finally available after years of waiting and dreaming. If you're in the United States, Canada or the Netherlands (and soon Australia and New Zealand), you can finally purchase a subscription to Disney+, and watch everything in the Disney vault. That includes franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It also includes the Pixar family of movies and, of course, everything from Disney proper, all for only $7 a month, which is truly a magical bargain. Only one thing remains, then: it's time to subscribe! How to Sign Up for Disney Plus Disney has tried to keep everything about Disney+ as easy as possible for potential users, and that includes getting signed up for your free trial. Whether you're trying to sign up on your laptop, phone, or even on your smart TV, the signup process takes less than a minute. Keep in mind that while the Disney offers a free 7-day trial for the Disney+ service, you'll still have to give a credit card or PayPal account so that when your wonderful week of Disney freeness is up, you can be charged for your subscription. How to sign up on the web The easiest sign-up method is on the web, since after all, it's way easier to type in emails, passwords, and billing addresses on an actual keyboard instead of using a controller or remote on your smart TV.

Disney+ brings top-notch original content like The Mandalorian as well as timeless classics from Disney, Star Wars, National Geographic, Marvel, Disney Channel, and Fox.

Open the Disney+ website in your web browser. Tap Start free trial if you only want Disney+, or tap Buy now for the Disney+ bundle with Hulu and ESPN+. Enter your email address. Tap Continue. Enter your desired password. Your password needs at least six characters including a number or special character. Tap Continue. Tap $6.99/month or $69.99/year. (If you want to sign up for the Disney+ bundle, you'll need to use a computer instead.) Enter your payment information. Select Agree & subscribe. Sign up via the Disney Plus app: Streaming devices, consoles, phones, tablets Disney+ is available for a small army of devices, not just your phone or computer. Among the supported platforms are: Android phones and tablets

Android TV devices

Amazon Fire TV devices

Google Chromecast

Google Chromebooks

Apple iOS phones and tablets

Apple TV

Desktop web browsers

Xbox One

Playstation 4

Android-based Sony TVs

Samsung smart TVs

LG smart TVs

Roku No matter which platform you're signing up on, the process is still the same, though it might take you a little bit longer to input your information using a remote on your smart TV. If you're signing up from an Android or Apple device, you have the option of having your service billed through Google Play or the Apple App Store. Open the Disney+ app Select Start Free Trial. Enter your email address. Select Continue. Enter your desired password. Your password needs at least six characters including a number or special character. Select Continue. Select $6.99/month or $69.99/year. (If you want to sign up for the Disney+ bundle, you'll need to use a computer instead.) Enter your payment information. Select Agree & subscribe. Add Disney Plus to an existing Hulu or ESPN+ plan Even if you're already on Hulu or ESPN+, the sign-up process is the same, but you'll need to keep a few things in mind before you pull the trigger on your sign-up. Want any Hulu add-ons? Once you've switched to the Disney+ bundle plan, you won't be able to add any Hulu add-ons to your account, but you can keep using — and paying for — the add-ons you're already subscribed to. You can cancel an add-on, but not get a new one once you're on the bundle, so if you've been debating getting the Limited Commercials add-on, now's your last chance!

Once you've switched to the Disney+ bundle plan, you won't be able to add any Hulu add-ons to your account, but you can keep using — and paying for — the add-ons you're already subscribed to. You can cancel an add-on, but not get a new one once you're on the bundle, so if you've been debating getting the Limited Commercials add-on, now's your last chance! Keep your emails straight. You have to use the same email for all three accounts, so if your existing Hulu account is in your email but the ESPN+ login uses your husband's email, one of you should change the email associated with those account so they match. It'll make things easier for you and hopefully avoid a call to customer support to try and straighten things out after you accidentally end up with a duplicate account.

You have to use the same email for all three accounts, so if your existing Hulu account is in your email but the ESPN+ login uses your husband's email, one of you should change the email associated with those account so they match. It'll make things easier for you and hopefully avoid a call to customer support to try and straighten things out after you accidentally end up with a duplicate account. The Disney+ bundle doesn't have an annual billing option. While this streaming trinity is already an impressive deal, if would be nice if you could save a bit more by ponying up for the whole year at once the way you can if you buy Disney+ and ESPN+ separately. How much does Disney Plus cost? Disney+ runs $7 a month plus tax in the United States, but you could shave a dollar and change off that if you opt for an annual billing cycle rather than a monthly billing cycle.

Country Monthly rate Annual rate United States $6.99 $69.99 Canada $8.99 CAD $89.99 CAD Netherlands €6.99 €69.99 Australia $8.99 AUD $89.99 AUD New Zealand $9.99 NZ $99.99 NZ

If you're planning to keep Disney+ for the long haul, there's absolutely no reason not to go with the annual rate. It'll save you a few dollars and keep that recurring fee from showing up on every single credit card statement. It's the most sensible pricing option for Disney+ barring two options: if you're taking the Disney+ bundle with Hulu and ESPN+, or if you're a Verizon subscriber.

Bundle and save Disney+ Get the best of all Disney streaming worlds. Watch your favorite favorite Marvel and Star Wars movies with the kids, watch UFC Fight Nights on your phone while hiding in the garage, and catch up on the latest TV shows the day after they air with Disney's streaming bundle. $13/month at Disney+

This Disney+ bundle is awesome even if you're not the biggest sports fan on the planet. Disney+ is $7 a month, ESPN+ is $5 a month, and basic Hulu is $6 a month, so this bundle essentially gives you ESPN+ for when you want to watch that random college game or become a popular coworker and host a Fight Night watch party. This option also ensures that whatever Disney/Fox content is deemed "too adult for Disney+" you can still watch when it lands on Hulu. Are there any discounts available? The best discount on Disney+ so far is getting a year free. If you were one of the lucky ones to sign up for the D23 special back in August, you were able to buy three years of Disney+ service for the price of two, but if you weren't able to sign up then, there is another way to score a free year of Disney+ through Verizon. Verizon's Disney+ On Us promotion offers a free year of service to certain groups of subscribers: New and existing 4G Unlimited mobile subscribers

New and existing 5G Unlimited mobile subscribers

New FiOS home internet subscribers

New 5G home internet subscribers It'd be a little bit crazy to switch carriers just to get a $70 subscription, but if you're in the market for a new wireless provider anyway, this promotion can help sweeten the pot, especially as we head into the hot, hot deals of the holiday shopping season. What can I watch on Disney Plus? Disney+ has far more than the classic animated films we grew up with. There are almost 500 films including most of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), almost every Star Wars film, just about every Pixar film, classic films from 20th Century Fox like The Sound of Music, and of course hundreds of Disney live action and animated films from the Disney Vault. Here's every film available on Disney+ Of course, movies have been pretty easy to find and purchase online for the last decade, but the same can't be said of TV content, which is where Disney+ really shines for those of us that grew up on Disney Afternoon, DCOMs and classic Saturday day morning cartoons like Recess. This is especially true for Star Wars and Marvel shows, with Disney+ offering the most complete Marvel cartoon collection legally available for streaming. Star Wars: The Clone Wars is even getting a new season on Disney+ this February. Are your favorite shows on Disney+? Check the list!

