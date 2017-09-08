Use WhatsApp to send photos, videos, and more to your contacts!

Texting is nice. Reading is nice. But, come on, watching and listening is a little more fun (at least for most us). WhatsApp lets you share photos, videos, audio, locations, and contacts with your contacts.

Got a great photo from your trip to share? Do it! Want to share a song with a friend? Do it! Better yet, do it for free!

How to send photos with WhatsApp on Android

There are two ways to send photo messages with WhatsApp. If you like to live in the moment and don't care how your hair looks, you can take a photo and immediately share it. If you like to go back through your Gallery and find a photo of yourself from your good side, you can do that too!

How to take and send a photo with WhatsApp on Android

Tap the camera button on the right of the message field. Tap the blue button to take your photo. Add a caption or use the crop and rotate tools to personalize it. Tap the check mark to send your photo.

How to send a photo from your Gallery in WhatsApp on Android

Tap the attach button. It's the paperclip on the top right of your screen. Tap Gallery. Tap the category that holds the photo you'd like to send. Choose the photo that you'd like to send. Add a caption if you'd like. Tap Send.

How to send video with WhatsApp on Android

Sending video via WhatsApp is easy! You can shoot video to send or you can grab video out of your gallery.

How to record and send video with WhatsApp on Android

Tap the attach button. It's the paperclip on the top left of your screen. Tap Video. This will open your phone's camera. Tap the record button to start recording. It's a silver video camera. Tap pause to pause your recording if you need to. Tap record to start it again. Tap stop when you are finished recording. Tap OK if you're satisfied with your video or tap Retry to try again. Add a caption if you'd like. Tap Send.

How to send video from your gallery with WhatsApp on Android

Tap the attach button. It's the paperclip at the top right of your screen. Tap Gallery. Tap Videos. Choose a category from one of the categories. Tap the video you'd like to send. Add a caption if you'd like. Tap Send to send your video. Caption that movie gold if the mood strikes you.

Now you can not only share photos of your food, but you can send video so that your friends can literally see the steam rising off your cheeseburger and fries. What a time to be alive.

How to send audio with WhatsApp on Android

WhatsApp allows you to share audio tracks from your device or record anything you'd like to send along to one of your contacts.

How to send audio from tracks on your phone with WhatsApp on Android

Tap the attach button. Tap Audio. Tap Choose music track. Tap the song you'd like to send. Tap send.

How to record and send an audio message with WhatsApp on Android

Tap the attach button. Tap Audio. Tap Record with WhatsApp. Tap Record to start recording. Tap Stop to end the recording. Tap Send.

How to send contacts with WhatsApp on Android

Got a buddy that knows a pal and they want each other's info? You can send contacts via WhatsApp too! Enough fiddling around and trying to remember and then type in phone numbers and email addresses! Send it all at once!

Tap the attach button. Tap Contact. Tap the contact you want to share. Tap Send.

How to send a location with WhatsApp on Android

Now all your friends want to meet at your place, but nobody knows how to get there. Share your location with WhatsApp!

Tap the attach button. It's the paperclip on the top right of your screen. Tap Location. Tap OK if you are prompted, to show your location settings. You'll be taken to your Settings where you can turn your location services on. Jump to step 5 if you're not prompted to turn on your location. Relaunch WhatsApp from your home screen or the app drawer. You'll be taken back to where you left off. Choose a location to send. To send your current location, tap Send your current location .

To search for and send a location, tap the search button on the top right of your screen. Type in the location you'd like to send. Tap the location to send it.



Now you can send all the original messages you want and start spamming every WhatsApp contact you have!