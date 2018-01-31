Willing to share some of that free quick shipping and streaming video with your crew? It's probably easier than you think.

Your Amazon Prime account is set up with a feature called Amazon Household that allows you to share a large handful your benefits with friends and family. Add another adult to your digital household and enjoy easy features including parental controls for the kids, unlimited storage for photos, and a family library to share books, apps, and games. Here's how to get started!

How to add members to your Household in Amazon Prime

Click Your Account from the drop-down menu located at the top-right side of your screen. Scroll down to your Account Settings and click the Manage your Household option. On the Household homepage, click to Add an Adult. Have the adult enter their Log in Information, whether they're a trial member or Prime member. Add up to 4 children to your household by clicking Add a Child. Each child's profile can be modified by clicking Edit underneath their avatar.

Once you've added everyone to your household — adults, teens and kids — you're all set to share content! Keep in mind that each adult will be sharing their payment information under the same account, so it's important to ensure the appropriate credit or debit card is selected at checkout when purchasing products or content.

How to Manage your Content in Amazon Prime

Select Your Account from the drop-down menu located at the top-right side of your screen. Scroll down to your Account Settings and select the Manage your Household option. Under your household homepage, click Manage Your Family Library in the middle of your screen. Select whether or not you wish to share apps/games, audiobooks, or eBooks by clicking their Sharing Buttons. Underneath your Family Library, select Manage your Content and Devices. Select Show Instant Video under the Content Tab. Click Show FreeTime located next to the sort menu under Your Content. Choose from your Instant Videos and select Add to FreeTime. Choose between videos and Select a Child to allow viewing access. Click OK when finished.

That's the basics for managing your content under your Household account!

What are other shareable benefits with Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime is more than just sharing content. For your annual subscription charge you get access to a great number of perks, including reduced expedited shipping on orders:

Free 2-day, same-day, and discounted one-day shipping

Prime Video access to thousands of movies and TV shows

Early access to Amazon Lightning Deals

Unlimited storage for photos

Free Kindle books through the Lending Library

20% off diapers subscriptions

15% off Baby Registry completion discount

Prime Fresh benefits

That's all there is to setting up your Amazon Prime account to share its benefits with your friends and family! There's always the option to remove members as needed, but if you choose to leave your household, there's a 180-day period where neither adult can add members or join other households. Setup is quick and easy, and it's a great perk for Prime members that love to share.

