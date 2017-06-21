There's no need to abandon your iCloud email address when you get a new Android device.
If you're moving to an Android device from an iPhone or iPad, there's every possibility you're already set up and using an iCloud email address. Android devices require you to have a Google account (Gmail), but you might want to keep using your iCloud account for email. And that's just fine.
The good news is it's perfectly possible to get your iCloud email address up and running on your Android device. It's pretty straight forward but does involve a little effort on your part. Here's how.
How to add your iCloud email address to your Android device
Besides the Gmail app on your Android phone or tablet, you should also have an app just called "Email." (There are also dozens of great alternatives on Google Play.) How it looks may vary from phone to phone, but the overall function should be the same since you need to set up your iCloud account using IMAP and SMTP.
However it looks, the key information remains the same. Here's how to add your iCloud email address to your Android device,
How to add an iCloud email address to Android
- Launch Settings by swiping down to reveal the notification shade and tapping the gear button.
- Tap Accounts. On some phones, it may be under something like "Cloud and accounts".
- Tap Add account.
- Tap Email if the option is there or tap Personal (IMAP) next to the Gmail symbol. If you choose the Gmail option, Gmail will automatically recognize your iCloud address and import the correct server settings.
- If you chose the Email option, you'll have to add the server settings manually:
- Incoming mail server:
- Server name: imap.mail.me.com
- SSL required: Yes
- Port: 993
- Username: The name portion of your iCloud email address. So if it's johnsmith@icloud.com, just the "johnsmith" part.
- Password: Your iCloud email address password. You can also choose to generate an app-specific password.
- Outgoing mail server:
- Server name: smtp.mail.me.com
- SSL Required: Yes
- Port: 587
- SMTP Authentication Required: Yes
- Username: Your full iCloud email address, including the @icloud.com part
- Password: Use the password you used in the incoming mail server section, whether it was your original or the app-specific password you generated.
- Tap Next or Continue or whichever button finishes the process.
If there is an error message in the SSL required section of either the incoming or outgoing mail server sections, use TSL instead.
Hopefully, the details above should be enough to get you up and running. It's a little fiddly to get set up – especially if you've come from the iPhone which does it all for you – but it works, and it gets your existing email onto your new Android device.
Of course, there may be other apps out there that do this for you, or you might know of some tips and tricks to make things run a little smoother. If you've got anything that'll help, drop it into the comments below!
Questions?
Let us know in the comments below.
Reader comments
Apple now requires app specific passwords for any third party apps accessing your iCloud account. Have to have two-factor authentication enabled on your account and then you have to login to your Apple ID and generate a password for each app/device. Started as of June 16, 2017 - for any new readers of this article, they should update it with how to enable two-factor and the link to the Apple ID page.
I'm pretty sure that the problem is that me.com is now using two step authentication, as http://www.androidcentral.com/users/sporat says above.
See this page regarding Application Specific Passwords.
Follow the steps to produce a "one-time" password for your Android mail "me.com" login settings.
Works fine for Aquamail now.
It still doesn't work. I have a Samsung Galaxy s6 edge. I've followed the instructions exactly. I've asked apple and tmobile for help. Apparently we can send a man to the moon but I can't send email on icloud from my Android phone.
Here's what I noticed. I can receive email from my me.com account but I cannot send email on that account with my android device. I've tried the Ssl and tls options but it doesn't seem to matter. Ssl is port 465 and tls is port 587. If anyone has any tricks about setting up the outgoing server settings, I would love to hear them.
Just had the same problem. Edit the mail account, set outgoing security to STARTLS 587. Worked for me.
I have the rca android tablet so idk if it'll work
Followed all steps twice. Nothing works, regardless of security and certificate choices. Techs in local store where i bought the "moto g" also couldn't do it.
Now that iCloud uses 2-step authentication, you must set up a "device-specific" password for your Android device, which by nature can't use 2-step. Once I did this I am having no trouble, and use the settings found at the sites referenced above--except that instead of my regular password I use the one I generated for my device. The problem I had was, I hadn't entered that one in the box for the outgoing settings--so I couldn't send mail until I figured this out.
this sounds like the only correct solution on this entire "discussion thread". unfortunately i understand not one word of what you are saying. can you please give step-by-step example? that would be fantastic!
Cant get it to work on my Galaxy S5. won't connect. I'll try the Sync app mentioned above.
You could just use an application called Sync for iCloud Mail. Personally I found it very easy to use and I don't have to enter all of this data every time. Just enter your user name and password and you're ready to go!
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.granita.icloudmail
Thank you so much, It worked flawlessly on my LG G2!!
Mine keeps saying can not connect safely to server I need help seeing as that was my primary email. Please help!
SmoothSync in playstore for calanders, contacts
ICloud.com email addresses are some of the best email services you can get.
So I can see how you would confuse it with crap...
Forward it to your GMail/Outlook.com account. Cuts out all the @me spam as well.
No Bueno for stock Android mail app - Nexus 5 w/ KitKat 4.4.2
I have an ipad air and a macbook pro and i never signed up for icloud because i think its useless
You are correct.
Nice tip. Thanks
I've been using CloudMagic and I really love it. Been using it on my Moto X for both GMail and iCloud
Does that work with iCloud alias?
Not with the default email app. There might be third party ones that support aliases though.
Samsung Note 2 handled it without any manual setup (Android 4.1.2 yet).
MyMail app does this for me automatically as well. I've dropped the default email app and gmail app. I like MyMail.
Posted via Samsung Note 3
On my Sony Xperia Z, I didn't have to manually set it up. All that the default email app asked for is the email address and the password. After that, it just asked for sync frequency and then it already synced up.
Bonus! That's good to know, thanks! If only it were so easy for everyone!
For the record, some of us wont give up our iPhones, but choose to use Android tablets. (At least me LOL.) I have a Nexus 7, the setup using the default email app, was pretty seamless as well.
From the comment about sync intervals, I'm guessing you used POP settings rather than IMAP settings. The article was referring IMAP settings which I believe is more of a push settings and more functional when you are syncing folders. I hate having to keep up with two inboxes or three when I include my MS Outlook program
No it's IMAP. Mine it's the same way. IMAP but with a frequency check setting.
Our email client K-@ Mail does this all automatically. No fiddling around with server settings.
+1 for K-@ mail.
No it doesn't. Doesn't work.
That worked great for me. Most of the setting where on there in manual set up. Had to change to accept all certificates was only thing I had to change.
