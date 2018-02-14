Back in 2014, Google made it possible to change your default SMS app, and forced every phone maker to follow the same rules. There were a number of reasons for this, mainly convenience- and security-related, but the main takeaway is that it's now possible to specify a texting app that's different from the one that comes preloaded on your phone.

Every phone maker handles things a bit differently, and in this guide we're going to show you how to do it on two popular versions of Android: Google's version that ships with the Nexus and Pixel phones (currently Android 8.1), and on the Samsung Experience, which ships with the most recent Galaxy lineup.

How to change your default SMS app on Google's version of Android

The first example we're going to show is how to change the default SMS app on a Nexus or Pixel. This guide shows the steps using Android 8.1, but they should be similar for previous and future versions.