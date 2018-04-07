As we move about the digital world, one of the most important things we can do as consumers is protect our data. In a world where nefarious characters have started to target huge companies with massive user bases, it never hurts to add an extra layer of protection to our accounts wherever we are able.
Two-factor authentication has been around for a long time. In simple terms, it is a method of ensuring your identity through two methods. To withdraw money from the bank you need your bank card and you need to know your pin number. Now that nearly all of us have cell phones, we all carry an excellent method of this type of authentication and it is advisable to take advantage of this sort of security when we can.
If you would like to set up two-factor authentication on your PlayStation 4, it's pretty simple. Read on and you will be able to set it up for yourself.
From the dashboard of your PS4, select Settings.
Scroll down and select Account Management.
From the Account Management page, select Account Information.
Now select Security.
Scroll down and select 2-Step Verification.
Now choose Set Up Now
On the first Set Up page you will be asked to enter your cell phone number in order to receive texts. Do so now.
Once you have entered your cell number, you will receive a text with a verification code. Enter your code into the provided field on this screen.
Now click ok and you're ready to go.
From now on, whenever you need to log in to your PlayStation account, you will receive a text with a different verification code each time. Simply enter the code you are texted and you're good to go!
Two-factor authentication is a simple and effective way to ensure that you are the one logging in to your account. It adds an extra layer of security that a password alone cannot provide. It's incredible easy to do and gives you just that much more protection.
Questions?
If you have any other questions about security on your PS4, please feel free to ask below.
Why are we talking about PlayStation 4 on Android Central? Let us explain.