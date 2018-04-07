As we move about the digital world, one of the most important things we can do as consumers is protect our data. In a world where nefarious characters have started to target huge companies with massive user bases, it never hurts to add an extra layer of protection to our accounts wherever we are able.

Two-factor authentication has been around for a long time. In simple terms, it is a method of ensuring your identity through two methods. To withdraw money from the bank you need your bank card and you need to know your pin number. Now that nearly all of us have cell phones, we all carry an excellent method of this type of authentication and it is advisable to take advantage of this sort of security when we can.

If you would like to set up two-factor authentication on your PlayStation 4, it's pretty simple. Read on and you will be able to set it up for yourself.