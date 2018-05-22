If like me, you have been looking for a good reason to own an Android tablet, Valve may have given us the perfect excuse. Steam Link has been available as a small device for your TV for quite some time now and did the job of allowing you to stream your games to the biggest screen in your house admirably but it didn't allow for much portability. The new Steam Link app, however, does allow you to move freely around your house and play all your favorite Steam games on any Android device you own as long as it is Android 5.0 and up. That means even my ancient Hudl from Tesco runs it, although without a 5ghz band on your tablet's wifi you may experience some latency issues. Setting up the Steam link is easy but you will need a few things. Get the app here

What you need A Bluetooth controller compatible with your Android device. They recommend the Steam controller but isn't required.

The Steam link app that you just downloaded from above.

The Steam PC or Mac client installed with the games you want to play downloaded.

A solid internet connection. Find a Bluetooth Controller at Amazon Step by Step Open the Steam Link beta app on your device. Pair and connect the Bluetooth controller to your device. Choose the computer you wish to stream to. Tap the Start Playing button. Enjoy your Steam games on your hammock outside. The Deets

The whole procedure is extremely quick and simple. First, the app wants to make sure you can control the games so it asks you to connect a Bluetooth controller, the Steam controller for preference. If you all you have is a cheap Bluetooth controller for your Android phone that will work too so don't worry, and if you want to speed the process along you can pair and connect it before you open the app and Steam Link will recognize it and skip the step. Next, you will be asked to choose the Computer you want to stream from. If you have multiple computers running the same account of Steam you will need to figure out which is which — my computer names all seem to be random letters and numbers so I connected to all of them till I found the right one — and once you've found it a dialogue box will appear on your computer screen and a code will appear on your Android Device. Input the code to link your devices.

From here the Big Screen version of the Steam Client on your computer will load in on both the screens and you should be able to navigate normally. You can now take the device to any room in the house, as long as the WiFi connection remains strong, and enjoy wireless free gaming, and because the controller is connected to the tablet and not the computer you really can move around with far less latency than you might experience if it was paired with the computer. So far I have zero issue with latency — latency occurs when the stream doesn't keep up with your inputs on the controller — but I haven't played too many twitch-based games like Call of Duty or Fortnite either. It may occur on some games so be warned! A little Bonus