You don't even have to set it up through DeX if you don't want to.
Having people snoop around your stuff when you're not at your desk is seriously infuriating. Unfortunately, your best bet against this kind of personal violation is to take advantage of some of the available measures you can set up beforehand.
If you've got a Samsung DeX in your possession for dressing your regular smartphone as a desktop compute, you can set up the Secure Folder on the Galaxy S8 beforehand with a virtual compartment of sorts where you can store apps and files you hold near and dear to your heart. But if you didn't set it up before docking the Galaxy S8, you can do so later in the main DeX interface. Before you attempt to set up anything, however, make sure you've got an active Samsung account.
How to set up the Secure Folder on the Samsung DeX
- Open up the Device Settings from the notifications shelf.
- Scroll until you see the Lock screen and security section.
- Scroll until you see Secure Folder.
Log in with your Samsung account to begin the process.
Once you've started the process and you're all signed in and ready to rev it up, you'll have to set up a Pattern, PIN, or Password to unlock the folder from DeX. Afterwards, you'll see the Secure Folder pop up on screen with a few apps already installed. You can add more as you please.
What else can the Secure Folder do?
Everything the Secure Folder can do on Samsung DeX is possible through the Galaxy S8. Here's more information on how to set up the Secure Folder so that you get the most use out of it.
Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+
Main
- Galaxy S8 and S8+ review!
- Galaxy S8 and S8+ specs
- Everything you need to know about the Galaxy S8’s cameras
- Get to know Samsung Bixby
- Join our Galaxy S8 forums
About
The Galaxy S8, and its larger sibling the S8+, are Samsung's top-end devices for 2017 meant to appeal to the general consumer and power user alike. The two phones are only differentiated by screen and battery size: 5.8 inches and 3000mAh, and 6.2 inches and 3500mAh.
The displays have a new 18.5:9 aspect ratio with a QHD+ resolution, meaning they're extra tall and narrow. Samsung moved to on-screen buttons and reduced bezel size dramatically in order to fit as much screen into the body as possible. That moved the fingerprint sensor to the back of the phones, where it sits somewhat-awkwardly next to the camera lens. Iris scanning makes its return in a new-and-improved version from the Note 7.
Though the batteries haven't increased in size from the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge, the hope is that the improved efficiency of the new 10 nm processor inside will provide some help. The processor is backed up by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Waterproofing and wireless charging are still here as well, plus a new USB-C port on the bottom. The rear camera is unchanged in terms of its 12MP sensor and f/1.7 lens, but has improved processing thanks to a new ISP and software.
Specs
|Width
|Height
|Thickness
|5.86 in
148.9 mm
|2.68 in
68.1 mm
|0.31 in
8 mm
|5.47 oz
155g grams
- Display:
- 5.8-inch AMOLED display
- 2960x1440 resolution
- 18.5:9 aspect ratio
- Dual-curve infinity display
- Cameras:
- 12MP ƒ/1.7 rear camera
- Dual-pixel phase detection autofocus
- 1.4-micron pixels
- 8MP ƒ/1.7 front camera
- Battery:
- 3000 mAh battery
- Non-removable
- USB-C fast Charging
- Qi + PMA wireless charging
- Chips:
- Snapdragon 835 processor
- Samsung Exynos 8896 processor
(varies by region)
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- microSD card slot
- Android 7.0 Nougat
- GS8+
- Samsung Galaxy S8+
- 6.2-inch AMOLED display
- 3500mAh battery
- 6.28 in x 2.89 in x 0.32 in
159.5mm x 73.4mm x 8.1mm
- 6.10 oz / 73g
Reader comments
How to set up the Secure Folder on the Samsung DeX
Do You want to get good income at home? do you not know how to start earnings on Internet? there are some popular methods to earn huge income at your home, but when people try that, they bump into a scam so I thought i must share a verified and guaranteed way for free to earn a great sum of money at home. Anyone who is interested should read the given article
dsfffffffffff
........... http://www.PayNote8.com