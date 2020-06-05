Samsung Health is the fitness tracking app pre-installed on your Galaxy phone, and all things considered, it's pretty great! Whether you're using it in conjunction with a Galaxy Watch or on its own, the app has tools for tracking your daily activity, food, sleep, weight, and more. If you're new to Samsung Health and need some help getting your profile all set up, you've come to the right place.
Products used in this guide
- Powerful Galaxy: Samsung Galaxy S20 ($1000 at Amazon)
- Get in shape: Samsung Health (Free at Google Play)
How to set up Samsung Health on your Galaxy phone
- Open the Samsung Health app on your Galaxy phone.
- Tap the circle icon if you agree to get notifications (this is optional).
- Tap Continue.
Tap Start to back up your data to your Samsung account.
- Tap the three lines in the upper-left corner.
- Tap Profile.
Tap Gender.
- Select your gender.
- Tap Next.
- Select your birth date.
- Tap Next.
- Select your height.
Tap Next.
- Select your weight.
- Tap Next.
Tap the ⓘ icon to get more information about the different activity levels.
- Select your activity level
- Tap Nickname.
- Type in your name.
Close your keyboard.
Just like that, your Samsung Health profile is now all set up and ready to go! You can change your weight at any time from the home page of the Samsung Health app to see how it goes up and down over time, but if your activity level drastically changes, you can always revisit this profile page to adjust it accordingly.
Samsung Health has plenty of robust tools to help keep you healthy and active, and with an accurate profile, you can ensure you get the absolute most out of it.
Our top equipment picks
Powerful Galaxy
Samsung Galaxy S20
The Samsung phone to get in 2020
While it is expensive, the Samsung Galaxy S20 delivers one of the best Android experiences the market has to offer. The 120Hz AMOLED display is incredible, performance is plenty fast, the cameras take great photos, and battery life is surprisingly long-lasting.
Get in shape
Samsung Health
Robust health tools, all for free
Samsung Health comes pre-installed on Galaxy phones, but if you don't have one, you can install it for free on any other Android device. You'll find plenty of features in the app, ranging from activity and sleep tracking, a way to log your food, stress monitoring, and much more.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Show off your Pride with a fabulous Galaxy case
June may be Pride Month, but these shimmery rainbow cases will let you and your Galaxy phone showcase your pride every day of the year. From thin cases to thick, from ace to pan and every color in between, there's a pride case out there for you!
Use one of these cases to protect your Galaxy A21 from when life happens
Life happens to everyone, and it ends up affecting to our smartphones at some point in time. Drops, scratches, bumps, and bruises all happen, and that’s why you’ll want to get a case for the new Galaxy 21.
Here are the best cases for the Galaxy S10
Even if it's not the newest phone out there, Galaxy S10 is one of the nicest, and most slippery, phones on the market. Make sure you outfit it with one of these cases.