Samsung Health is the fitness tracking app pre-installed on your Galaxy phone, and all things considered, it's pretty great! Whether you're using it in conjunction with a Galaxy Watch or on its own, the app has tools for tracking your daily activity, food, sleep, weight, and more. If you're new to Samsung Health and need some help getting your profile all set up, you've come to the right place.

How to set up Samsung Health on your Galaxy phone

  1. Open the Samsung Health app on your Galaxy phone.
  2. Tap the circle icon if you agree to get notifications (this is optional).
  3. Tap Continue.

  4. Tap Start to back up your data to your Samsung account.

  5. Tap the three lines in the upper-left corner.
  6. Tap Profile.

  7. Tap Gender.

  8. Select your gender.
  9. Tap Next.
  10. Select your birth date.
  11. Tap Next.
  12. Select your height.

  13. Tap Next.

  14. Select your weight.
  15. Tap Next.

  16. Tap the icon to get more information about the different activity levels.

  17. Select your activity level
  18. Tap Nickname.
  19. Type in your name.

  20. Close your keyboard.

Just like that, your Samsung Health profile is now all set up and ready to go! You can change your weight at any time from the home page of the Samsung Health app to see how it goes up and down over time, but if your activity level drastically changes, you can always revisit this profile page to adjust it accordingly.

Samsung Health has plenty of robust tools to help keep you healthy and active, and with an accurate profile, you can ensure you get the absolute most out of it.

