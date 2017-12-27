You're right! That default blue background is boring! You've probably been hoping that you could change that drab background to something more exciting. Looking at exactly the same thing every time you fire up your PlayStation 4 can become quite tedious. There is a reason why computer operating systems have had the option to change your wallpaper for a long time.

Thank goodness, there is a better way. You can change the theme on your PS4 and the options are endless!

There are two methods of changing the theme on your PS4. You can install a prebuilt theme by selecting it from your theme library or downloading it from the PlayStation Store or you can create a totally custom background by using one of the screenshots you have taken of your gaming sessions.

Here's a quick and easy guide on how to achieve each of these.

How to install a pre-built theme on your PS4

From your home screen, move up and over to select Settings. Scroll down and press the X button on your controller to select Themes. Press X to select a theme or scroll down to the bottom to find more in the store.

How to set a custom image as your home screen wallpaper

Open Settings and select Themes. Select custom. From here choose Select Image. You can now select any screenshot you have saved. Hit Apply.

The ability to use screenshots as your background make the options quite literally endless! Sometimes as I am deeply ensconced in a game I think that certain images would be perfect as a background for my home screen. With a simple screen shot, I can make that a reality.

What sort of images are you using as your background?