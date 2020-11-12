When you're playing something with your friends, be it a co-op game or competitive multiplayer, you often don't want to bother with game chat and want to stay separated, talking only to your friends. Hopping into a party, or Voice Chat, with another player isn't totally straightforward on PS5. Fortunately, it's a simple enough process to repeat once you've gone through it once. Here's how to set up a party on PS5.
Products used in this guide
- Grab a headset: Razer Kraken X ($50 at Amazon)
- Stay charged: PS5 DualSense controller ($70 at Amazon)
How to set up a party on PS5
Parties on PS5 are referred to as Voice Chats, which are included in a general Party.
- Press the PlayStation button on your DualSense controller.
- Scroll to Game Base.
- Hover over a friend's name and press Square to create a Chat.
- Alternatively, press Options, then select Game Base, then press Triangle to create a Party.
Either way, you'll need to Confirm you want to create a Party.
If you want to do more than message each other, create a Voice Chat.
Once the other player (or players) accept, you're free to start talking. You can share screens with each other or just continue to hang out.
PS5 party Joining someone's voice chat
Meanwhile, if you're the one being invited to a party on PS5, the steps will change slightly and it'll look a bit different.
Once your friend has invited you, select Join on the Card.
From here, you can view your Party.
You can also join Voice Chat.
- Whenever you're ready to leave Voice Chat, select the door icon.
When you're talking online with friends, you'll want to make sure you have one of the best PS5 headsets around. The PS5 is currently in several countries such as the U.S. but supplies are extremely limited and preorders are still rolling out. In the meantime, you can check out the Razer Kraken X, which is a solid, affordable third-party alternative.
Stay in touch
Razer Kraken X
Simple and easy
You'll need a good headset to go with your PS5 and the Kraken X is one of the best. Just plug it into the 3.5mm headset jack and you're all set to experience 3D Game Audio. It also has a great microphone so you'll come through clear when talking to friends.
Powered up
DualSense controller
Keep a spare around
With a spare DualSense charged up, you don't have to worry about your battery running out in the middle of a game and being unable to keep playing or talking in a party with your friends.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Need to upgrade your entertainment stand to fit the PS5?
The new generation PlayStation is kind of a chonky boy. Your current entertainment stand may not have the space for it, but here are some great options if you need to upgrade.
Here's some of the best accessories you can pick up for the PS5
The PS5 release is just around the corner, and if you're one of the lucky ones who have secured one, you'll need some accessories to get the best out of the system. Here are some of the best PS5 accessories you can pick up ahead of its launch.
The best games you can play on PS5 at launch (and beyond)
A new generation of consoles means new games are almost upon us! Here are some of the best PS5 games you can play at launch and throughout the rest of the year.