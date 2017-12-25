Google Play, Chromebooks, Gmail ... all these wonderful services start with (and require) a Google Account. And whether you're setting up a professional account to help field headhunters and job offers, or finally offloading one of your tweens to their own account, setting up a Google account is simple and quick, but there are a few tricks to it.
Let's open the door to the wonderful world of Google.
While you can set up a new account on a computer using this link, if you're on an Android device, Google has baked the Google account setup right into the Settings menu, making things much easier. Here's how to set it up.
- Open Settings.
- Scroll down to Accounts.
Tap Add Account, the plus icon in the top right corner of your screen.
- Tap Google.
- Tap Or create a new account.
Type in the name associated with the account. While you do not have to use your real name, if this is going to be your main account, using your real name is recommended.
- Tap Next
- Enter the birthdate associated with the account. Note: Google requires all account users to be at least 13 years old and some countries have even high age requirement, but in order to have an account that can use Google Wallet (or use a credit card in Google Play), the account holder must be 18 years old.
Pick a gender. If you do not wish to be identified by your gender, you can decline to state. There is also a custom gender option for those who identify outside the cisgender binary.
- Tap Next.
- Type in your username. This username will become your Gmail address as well as how you log into Google.
Tap Next.
- If your desired username is taken, you'll be told to pick another and given suggestions. Either select one of the suggested usernames or type in a new one.
- Tap Next.
Type in a new password for your account. The password has to be at least 8 characters, but thankfully is not required to have a number or special character, if you want to stick to plain old letters.
- Re-type your new pasword in the Confirm password box. You'll be told how strong or weak the password you've selected is.
- You'll be prompted to Add a phone number. This phone number can be used to verify your identity, help log into your account and help people find you if they have your phone number. If you want to add a phone number, type it in.
Tap Next to verify your number or Skip to skip putting a number in.
- Google will present their terms of use. After scrolling through and reading the sections that interest you, tap I agree.
- Your core Google Account is now set up, and your username and the length of your password will be shown.
If the birthdate associated with your account is over 18, you can add a credit or debit card to your account to use for buying apps or paying for subscription services like YouTube Red, but you're not required to set one up this moment.
Your turn
What are your stories about opening a new Google account? Problems? Good experiences? Let us know in the comments below!
Reader comments
How to set up a new Google account
These useless SEO geared posts are really getting old. If you insist on posting this useless traffic driving crap, please don't include them in your RSS feed as reads of your RSS feed know this basic stuff and can follow steps on a screen without this.
I don't agree. What if you have just bought a pixel phone and or switched to Google services for the first time ? Something like this is useful for people like my mum and my mother in law.
You can always just not read it and pass on !
+1
Anyone who gets upset over an article meant to help somebody new to the scene really needs to seek professional help.
The problem is that most of us know Google is the problem, they are spies and are watching your mum right now
Useless to you. Helpful to new users. #FirstWorldProblems Skip the article if you don't need it.
Shut your mouth you pest
"it's not about me. It's not always about me." :-)
But it is about me! Me me me!!
Finally some honesty! :-) I do understand your points, I just don't happen to agree with them, But you are certainly entitled your your opinion. I didn't mean to infer otherwise
Useless to you, fantastic for new users. My father upgraded his phone a few months ago, and when I told him he could just restore his purchased apps if he signed in with the same Google account, he gave me the deer in a headlight look.
My grandmother did that same look when I told her she could record Matlock with her VCR
Agree with you 100%. If someone can't get through the basics on their own, then they should not be using a smartphone.
Your grandfather can't figure it out? Then you do it for him, if you can't. Keep him on a flip phone then. You can't hold people's hand though every little step. You need to be able to figure things out on your own.
Or, just skip the article and let people who get use from the tutorials use it to their benefit.
This would be a lot more useful to me if I was given the option to transfer my purchased applications to the new account...
Now that would be useful.
Yes, a good walk through on how to manage multiple google accounts would be great. Esp for those who may be changing identities (e.g. women who may change their last name and want to migrate to a new gmail account).
Can i comment
Interesting... I never knew how to do that and am going to setup my first Google account on my phone today. I am changing my AC bookmark to the forums as the front page is just a waste of time these days. We all knew Pokémon GO month on AC was the beginning of the end.
AC will NOT be my source of information for today's Google event but enjoy posting your two dozen articles on the Pixel phones.
Thank you, AndroidCentral... for an informative step-by-step guide to help set up a Google Account on a phone. It will be a great inspiration for all of the Applites moving over to the best mobile eco-system. :)
You should resurrect the Android University logo for articles like this.
I came here looking for help, but after reading the above posts I think I'm in the wrong place.
As with most articles online... Soak in the information from the article, and ignore the wannabe elitists who comment only to get noticed. Fret not, as there are a lot of users here who will be happy to answer questions. If you have a question, feel free to ask. Somebody will answer, but sometimes you may have to filter through the immature responses. Though to be honest, any questions may sooner be answered via the Forums versus being answered in the blog comments.
You should see the play store
Honestly speaking its very informative .
I didn't know you can use the phone without a Google account but I've learned from my step father and Aunt that they never created an account and been using their phones without it they just use the apps that came on their phone