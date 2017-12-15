This is one of the Mate 10 Pro's best features. Here's how it works.

The Huawei Mate 10 Pro is a big phone with a large 6-inch screen, so why not take advantage of that entire display? With EMUI 8.0 on the Mate 10 Pro, Huawei has included a new feature called the navigation dock, a free-floating, moveable translucent button that goes anywhere you want it to. Its intuitive set of gestures recreate the standard back/home/multitasking dynamic of a traditional Android phone without tethering you to the bottom of the display. Here's how it works.

How to enable the navigation bar on the Huawei Mate 10 Pro

On the home screen, swipe down on the navigation bar. Tap the menu button (cog icon). Scroll down and tap Smart assistance. Tap System navigation. Tap Navigation dock. Enable Navigation dock. Once enabled, cycle through the various commands. The actual navigation dock can be moved around the screen. Tap and hold to move it around.

to move it around. Touch once to go to the previous screen.

to go to the previous screen. Hold for a moment on the navigation dock to return to the home screen.

on the navigation dock to return to the home screen. This is the hardest one: hold & slide to activate multitasking menu.

How to hide the navigation bar when navigation dock is enabled

On the home screen, swipe down on the navigation bar. Tap the menu button (cog icon). Scroll down and tap Smart assistance. Tap System navigation. Tap Navigation bar settings. Disable Navigation bar, This doesn't eliminate the navigation bar completely, but hides it until you swipe up from the bottom of the screen.

This should be used alongside the navigation dock (above).

That's it! The beauty behind this system is its flexibility: it allows you to put the static home screen navigation buttons practically anywhere on the screen, opening up the entire 6-inch display of the Mate 10 Pro to whatever you want, from productivity to creativity to movies. It takes a bit of getting used to, but the navigation dock feels like second nature after a few minutes.