Google's 2nd-generation Pixel Stand isn't cheap, and it doesn't charge your phone nearly as fast as proprietary systems like One Plus' Warp Charge Wireless. But it does have something to offer if you have a Pixel 6 — it allows your phone to do more than just sit there while it's charging. You will need to tap a few buttons and allow a few things to get the most from the Pixel Stand, but don't worry, it's really easy.

How to set up your Pixel Stand (2nd Gen)

Plug the stand into the wall using the included cable and charging block. Place your Pixel on the stand, and you should be prompted to start the setup process. If not, open the settings and look in connected devices for Google Pixel Stand. Tap the button that says Next on the screen that appears. If you have smart devices connected to Google Assistant, you can control them from the display while the phone is charging. To get started, choose Turn on from the next screen. Choose the devices you want to be shown. You can choose up to four, and once you're finished, choose Turn on. If you want to see ambient information like calendar notifications or any other results, you must agree to it during the setup. Choose the I agree button. Your phone can show photos from your Google Photos albums while charging. Choose Continue when asked in the next screen and then choose the albums you want to be displayed from the list. You can turn on Do Not Disturb while your phone is being charged, which is useful if you charge beside your bed at night. Just tap the Turn on button if you want your phone to go into Do Not Disturb mode while on the charger. The Sunrise Alarm feature is designed to wake you up in the morning by gradually brightening the display with a yellowish color about 30 minutes before your alarm goes off. Tap the Turn on button if you want this to happen. The Pixel Stand (2nd Generation) has a fan that runs while charging "fast." It's not very loud, but you might notice it. Also, faster-charging speeds put more wear on your phone's battery. Because of this, you can choose how to optimize charging your way. Tap Next to make your choice. Choose from the three settings on the next screen. Optimized charges faster while your phone battery is below 50%, then slows down as your phone is charged more. Quiet charges slow, but you can't hear the fan at all. Finally, Max charges as fast as possible, but you will hear the fan.

Finally, you'll be presented with a screen letting you know you're done. If you've chosen to use Google Assistant while on the stand, you will even see a prompt telling you to set your alarm. Whenever your Pixel is charging, it will do a little more based on your choices during the setup.

If you change your mind, you can change the settings by opening the settings on your phone, searching for Connected devices and choosing Pixel Stand. The setup process will then begin once again.

