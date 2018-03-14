Google Pay is the new app that combines Android Pay and Google Wallet into one streamlined app for all your cards — that includes credit, debit, gift, and loyalty cards. With more shops supporting Google Pay via NFC and more banking institutions offering the service to its clients, there's no better time to start setting up Google Pay on your phone. Right now Google is offering a $10 Google Play Store gift card if you use Google Pay on five different days over the next month, so there's no better time to get started!
Setting up Google Pay the first time
When you load up Google Pay for the first time and log into your preferred Google account, the app will automatically recognize any credit cards associated with your Google Play account and request to add them to Google Pay. Depending on the banking institution, you may need to go through a verification process to confirm things.
You'll also be asked to allow Google Pay a slew of permissions as you'd expect, including NFC which you'll absolutely need to turn on if you want to use Google Pay's tap-to-pay features. The app will also request to be your primary payment method. You may only see that notification if you've previously used Samsung Pay or another banking app.
How to add a credit or debit card
While Google Pay will automatically add any credit cards associated with your Google Play account, chances are you have other credit or debit cards you'd also like to use. You can find out which banks are supported in the USA. In Canada, most major banks offer Google Pay support but it is currently unavailable to Canadian credit union members.
- Tap to launch the Google Pay app.
- Tap the add card icon, which looks like a "+" symbol.
- Tap add a credit or debit card
- Follow along with the onscreen instructions. You'll have the option to scan your card using your phone's camera or manually enter your card information.
Once your card has been added you will be required to activate it via your financial institution.
How to add a loyalty program card
Google Pay is also a great way to keep all your loyalty cards in one convenient place.
- Tap to launch the Google Pay app.
- Tap the add card icon, which looks like a "+" symbol.
Tap Add a loyalty program.
Use the search bar to find the loyalty card you wish to add.
- Use your phone's camera to scan your card's barcode or manually enter your card's info to add it to Google Pay.
How to add a gift card
On top of your debit, credit, and loyalty cards, you can also use Google Pay to store all your gift cards digitally and in one place.
- Tap to launch the Google Pay app.
- Tap the add card icon, which looks like a "+" symbol.
Tap Add a gift card
Use the search bar to find the associated business for the gift card you wish to add.
- Enter the gift card information and tap Save.
Your gift card along with the remaining balance will be displayed amongst your other cards.