Google Pay is the new app that combines Android Pay and Google Wallet into one streamlined app for all your cards — that includes credit, debit, gift, and loyalty cards. With more shops supporting Google Pay via NFC and more banking institutions offering the service to its clients, there's no better time to start setting up Google Pay on your phone. Right now Google is offering a $10 Google Play Store gift card if you use Google Pay on five different days over the next month, so there's no better time to get started!

Setting up Google Pay the first time

When you load up Google Pay for the first time and log into your preferred Google account, the app will automatically recognize any credit cards associated with your Google Play account and request to add them to Google Pay. Depending on the banking institution, you may need to go through a verification process to confirm things.

You'll also be asked to allow Google Pay a slew of permissions as you'd expect, including NFC which you'll absolutely need to turn on if you want to use Google Pay's tap-to-pay features. The app will also request to be your primary payment method. You may only see that notification if you've previously used Samsung Pay or another banking app.