Google can differentiate between up to six Google accounts, making it easy for the whole house to use!

Google Home works by recognizing your voice, letting you listen to music, add items to your shopping list and even check the day's news. With multi-user support, that goes a step further allowing up to six different accounts to link to a single Google Home. This means that every account can receive personalized responses from Google Home to help them on their day.

We've got the details on using Google Home with multiple users here!

How to add an additional account to Google Home

When adding an account that does not belong to you, the user will need to go through the setup process on their own phone. This includes teaching Google Home to recognize their voice so that their preferences are used when talking.

Open Google Home. Tap the device icon in the upper right corner. Tap Link your Account (you may see "Multi-user account is available" instead). Tap Continue. Teach Google Home your voice by following the commands on screen. Tap Continue.

How to adjust your preferences with Google Home

Open Google Home. Tap the device icon in the upper right corner of the screen. Tap the menu button for Google Home (it looks like three vertical dots). Tap Settings. Tap More under Google Assistant settings. Tap the feature you would like to adjust. Tap a checkbox to change your preferences. Tap the back arrow to save your changes.

How to change the News sources Google Home reads to you

Open Google Home. Tap the device icon in the upper right corner of the screen. Tap the menu button for Google Home (it looks like three vertical dots). Tap Settings. Tap More under Google Assistant settings. Tap News. Tap Add new sources. Tap a checkbox to select new sources.

Questions?

Have you added multiple accounts to your Google Home? Have you been having issues getting Google Home to cooperate with multiple users? Be sure to drop us a comment below, and let us know about it!