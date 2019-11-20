One of the apps that's included on the Pixel 4 out-of-the-box is Google's Personal Safety app — offering a set of emergency tools to give you a hand in a time of need. One function of this app is to set up emergency contacts, allowing you to quickly get in touch with the most important people in your life and share vital information with them during a time of crisis. Need some help getting the feature configured? Let's walk you through it.
How to set up emergency contacts on the Pixel 4
- Open the Personal Safety app on the Pixel 4 (it's pre-installed for you).
- Tap Add contacts.
Tap Add contact.
Choose the contact you want to add.
You can add as many emergency contacts as you'd like, so feel free to flesh your list out with anyone that you trust to help you should you find yourself in a pickle.
Once your contacts are added, the main page of the Personal Safety app will now have a "Start message" button in bright red that you can use. When you do, you'll send an emergency message to anyone in your emergency contact list. The message says "I'm in an emergency. Here's my location," but you can customize this to be more specific for your situation. Also, while all of your emergency contacts will be selected by default, you can de-select any of them that you don't want to receive the message.
Along with the text, all of your contacts will also get your exact location attached — making it easy for them to find exactly where you are.
You'll (hopefully) never have to use this feature, but just in case, it's a good idea to get it set up and ready to go in the event that something does go wrong.
